Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Sunday at 8:17 p.m., police were contacted in reference to a found cigarette container with some chapstick and a Visa card inside on the 200-block of Filbert Street, Curwensville Borough. The property is in the PSP Clearfield evidence room and available to be picked up by the owner.
On Sunday at 5:15 p.m., Robert L. Shoffner, 41, of Karthaus grabbed a hold of another person on Market Street, Karthaus Township.
On Saturday at 5:33 p.m., police were contacted in reference to a theft of a necklace on Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Decatur Township. An unknown white woman with dark hair took a gold colored necklace with a sitting Buddha figure on the pendant which belonged to a 63-year-old Philipsburg woman. The suspect and a white man with dark hair approached the woman and took the necklace off her neck without the woman’s knowledge. The suspects were reportedly driving a white SUV. Anyone with information regarding the suspects’ identity or the whereabouts of the necklace are requested to contact PSP Clearfield at (814) 857-3800.
On Saturday at 10 a.m., police investigated a death at SCI Houtzdale. It was determined a 69-year-old Houtzdale man died of natural causes.
On Saturday at 3:44 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated on the 100-block of Glendale Avenue, Morris Township, for several violations. The driver, a 34-year-old Milesburg man, began to flee by driving into the woods. The vehicle became disabled when it struck a tree. The driver then fled on foot further into the woods before being caught and taken into custody. The driver was found to be impaired and charged for fleeing and eluding and driving under the influence, along with other charges.
On Friday at 9:26 a.m., a 31-year-old Woodland man reported that an unknown individual opened an unemployment benefit with his information. This investigation is ongoing.
On Friday, police conducted a traffic stop for summary violations on Coal Run Road, Decatur Township. Upon further investigation, Nicholas Dillon, 20, of La Jose was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed.
On May 9 at 5:24 p.m., Nathan Lutz, 40, of Brisbin assaulted a 73-year-old Brisbin woman which caused visible injuries to the woman on Irvin Street, Brisbin Borough. He fled the scene but was taken into custody the following day. Lutz was charged with Simple Assault.
On April 23 at 8:44 a.m., troopers responded to a report of criminal mischief on the 400-block of Pacific Avenue, Woodward Township. A stop sign and a truck crossing signed were damaged. Through investigation, the vehicle was identified. This investigation is ongoing.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 11:52 a.m., police received a report of a retail theft at the Hyde Uni-Mart. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that employee Gerald Hertlein, 38, of Clearfield had stolen numerous lottery tickets between May 1, 2022 and May 16, 2022. The amount of lottery tickets stolen were approximately $3,351. Charges to be filed.
On Monday at 4:21 p.m., police received a report of a theft from Tammy’s Garden. An elderly man was seen removing a flat of vegetable plants from the establishment after paying for other items and placing the flat in his vehicle. Charges are pending a full investigation of video surveillance and witness information.
On Monday at 11:20 a.m., police received a complaint of theft by unlawful taking where a 20-year-old man’s package was removed from a residence located on Byers Street. A 25-year-old woman has been identified as a possible suspect, and the incident is under investigation.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On May 7 at 6:28 p.m., police arrested a 34-year-old Mahaffey man for driving under the influence, drug possession, and endangering the welfare of a child on Colonel Drake Highway, Bell Township. This investigation is ongoing.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.