State Police at Ebensburg
The station is investigating a reported theft on the 800 block of Marra Road in Clearfield Township, Cambria County, where the 45-year-old Dysart female believed she was purchasing a Taylor Swift concert ticket from Facebook for $300 but did not receive the ticket once she paid.
———
On May 12 at 4:40 p.m. on Boyd Street in Blandburg, Reade Township, a known male entered the property of a 38-year-old Blandburg male and removed about $100 worth of scrap copper pipe. A neighbor observed the act and took photos of Robert Brown, 78, of Blandburg taking the material. The scrap pipe was located at Brown’s residence and returned to the victim on May 13. Charges filed through District Judge Mike Zungali’s office.
———
On May 13 at 3:50 p.m. on Glendale Lake Road in Clearfield Township, a 2012 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 17-year-old Patton male lost control on the west road and struck a stone embankment, continued traveling east and then rolled over on its room and then back onto its wheels. The driver sustained minor injuries and was transported by Hastings Area Ambulance to UPMC Altoona for treatment.
State Police at Clearfield
On May 18 at 11:05 a.m. on Tyrone Pike/Glen Hope Boulevard in Glen Hope Borough, a Baofong dual band FM receiver was found along the road at the intersection of the two named roadways. The item is being stored at PSP Clearfield. To claim the item, call PSP.
———
On May 16 at 12:12 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 111 in Pine Township, a 2012 Freightliner driven by Corey A. Walburn, 37, of Luthersburg was traveling on the eastbound on-ramp and had a trailer tire blow out, causing the trailer to lose control and causing the truck to overturn. No injuries were reported. PennDOT assisted on scene with PSP DuBois.
———
On May 17 at 7:06 p.m. on Trails End Road in Curwensville Borough, PSP responded to a physical dispute between family members. A 50-year-old female, 18-year-old female, and 17-year-old male were charged with harassment/physical contact.
———
On May 15 at 4:40 p.m. on Glen Hope Boulevard in Beccaria Township, PSP were notified of an alleged PFA violation and further investigation revealed that a 20-year-old Irvona female violated the PFA order when she contacted the protected 58-year-old Coalport female through social media. Charges were filed and are pending court.