State Police at Clearfield
On May 15 at 8 p.m. on Ida Street in Woodward Township, a 16-year-old male wearing a gray shirt and black pants ran away. He is described as approximately 5-feet 10-inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone matching this description is observed to call PSP.
State Police at DuBois
On May 12 at 10:01 p.m. on state Route 36 west of Pine Tree Road in Bell Township, a 2000 Toyota Solara driven by Isaac E. Miller, 38, of DuBois was traveling north at a speed too fast for conditions. Miller crossed over the double yellow lines and the southbound lane and struck a utility pole on the left side of th roadway, sustaining heavy front end damage. Miller fled the scene before troopers arrived. No injuries were reported.