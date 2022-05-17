Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
Police and EMS responded to an Ogden Avenue residence to assist an elderly woman who had fallen and was unable to get up.
———
Police received a report of a “pit-bike” located in the backyard of a Northwest Fourth Avenue residence. Contact police if you have additional information or are missing a “pit-bike”.
———
Police responded to the area of Park Avenue and South Second Street for a report of a reckless driver. Police stopped the vehicle and found it to have mechanical issues.
———
Police responded to the area of West Market Street for a man who was riding a dirt bike on the roadway. Police located the man who was found to have a warrant. The man was taken into custody.
Lawrence Township
On Monday at 8:52 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the I-80 East offbound ramp. Griffin J. Richardson, 18, of Greenville was stopped at a stop sign when Jerry W. Spackman, 77, of Philipsburg failed to stop in time and struck his vehicle.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.