Bigler Township Regional Police

No report.

State Police at Clearfield

No report.

Clearfield Borough

Police and EMS responded to an Ogden Avenue residence to assist an elderly woman who had fallen and was unable to get up.

———

Police received a report of a “pit-bike” located in the backyard of a Northwest Fourth Avenue residence. Contact police if you have additional information or are missing a “pit-bike”.

———

Police responded to the area of Park Avenue and South Second Street for a report of a reckless driver. Police stopped the vehicle and found it to have mechanical issues.

———

Police responded to the area of West Market Street for a man who was riding a dirt bike on the roadway. Police located the man who was found to have a warrant. The man was taken into custody.

Lawrence Township

On Monday at 8:52 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the I-80 East offbound ramp. Griffin J. Richardson, 18, of Greenville was stopped at a stop sign when Jerry W. Spackman, 77, of Philipsburg failed to stop in time and struck his vehicle.

Curwensville Borough

No report.

Recommended Video

Decatur Township

No report.

State Police at DuBois

No report.

DuBois City Police

No report.

Sandy Township

No report.

State Police at Punxsutawney

No report.

State Police at Ridgway

No report.

State Police at Ebensburg

No report.

State Police at Rockview

No report.

Trending Food Videos