Clearfield Borough
Police responded to Nichols Street for a report of two men trespassing. Police arrived and were unable to locate anyone inside the residence.
Police assisted a motorist along S. 2nd Street whose vehicle had become disabled after running out of gas.
Officers assisted a motorist who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
Officers served a warrant on a male after he was found to be at the Courthouse.
Officers responded to Tyler Avenue for a report of people knocking on doors and fleeing the area.
Police responded to Spruce Street for a male that was to be banging on walls and causing a disturbance. Officers responded and found the male to be intoxicated. He was advised of the complaint and agreed to keep the noise down.
Police were unable to locate a female along Turnpike Avenue who was to be running in and out of traffic.
Police were called to assist EMS with a combative patient arriving at Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Officers were called to Lower Witmer Park for a group of juveniles who were fighting. Officers arrived and found that they were boxing with the proper equipment. No injuries were observed.
Police responded to an address along S. 5th Street for a disturbance between a male and female. Officers found that it was a verbal dispute and the two agreed to separate.
Curwensville Borough Police
Police received a call regarding harassment by communication where a juvenile ws receiving threatening text messages from another juvenile. Investigation ongoing.
Police were dispatched to The Stuff Store for a retail theft in progress. Police arrived on scene and the suspect was apprehended. Charges pending.
Police assisted a motorist with a lockout on Susquehanna Avenue.
Police were provided with a brown wallet found on Windy Hill Road. Inside contained a female’s ID cards and miscellaneous other items. The wallet is available for pickup by the owner at Curwensville Police Department.
Police were called to a Walnut Street residence for a welfare check of an individual. The police made contact with the female.
Police were called to SR 879 in the area of Arnoldtown Road for the report of a vehicle stopped on the roadway with an active domestic taking place inside. Police located the vehicle finding a male and female arguing. Both parties were separated by police.
Police were dispatched to the Bloomington Avenue area for the report of a reckless driver. Police located and conducted a traffic stop on the Curwensville-Tyrone Highway. The driver was found to be distracted by a communication device while operating the motor vehicle.
Lawrence Township Police
On May 16 at 6:18 a.m. at Mountain Laurel Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center, police received a call from Clearfield County Control in regard to a male who was attempting to break into numerous vehicle at the facility. Officer arrived on scene and made contact with the male, identified as Gabriel McCarthy, 37, of Lancaster. It was found that McCarthy was in possession of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. McCarthy was arraigned and housed in CCJ on $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is pending.
State Police at DuBois
A crash occurred on May 14 at 2:59 p.m. on SR 255 Bennetts Valley Highway north of Caliari Road in Huston Township. A 2009 Ford Focus and a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup were traveling northbound when the Dodge stopped to await the left turn of an unrelated vehicle. The driver of the Ford failed to come to a complete stop and struck the vehicle’s Dodge’s rear end. The Ford sustained moderate damage to its left front end and the Dodge sustained minor damage to is left rear end. Both were driven from the scene. Penfield Vol. Fire Dept. assisted on scene.
On May 12 at 11:07 a.m. on SR 255 Bennetts Valley Highway west of Winterburn Road in Huston Township, a 2007 International Harvester driven by Kenneth J. Keihl, 48, of Corsica, was traveling north on SR 255 and a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Gladine M. Smith, 80, of Penfield was traveling south. The Chevrolet crossed into the northern lane of travel, striking the truck’s third axle. Smith was transported by Bennetts Valley EMS and later flown to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries. Keihl was not injured. The Chevrolet sustained heavy front damage and the truck sustained damage to the axle. Both were towed from teh scene. North Point and Penfield Fire Department assisted on scene.
State Police at Rockview
On May 13 at 3 a.m. a 2015 Ram 1500 was stolen from the 400-block of Birch Run Road in Snow Shoe Township by Timothy Alan Sutton, 44, of Charleston, W.Va. The vehicle and Sutton were located in Woolrich, Sutton was placed under arrest and housed in Centre County Prison. The vehicle was released to the registered owner.
On May 11 at 6:34 p.m. on the 1200-block of Clarence Road in Snow Shoe Township, PSP received a report of a burglary that took place on May 7 at 1 a.m. Miscellaneous items were taken from a garage by an unidentified male. Anyone with information in regard to this incident should call PSP Rockview at 814-355-7545.