Clearfield Regional Police
On May 12 at 1 a.m., police attempted to stop a SUV along Nichols Street after the vehicle committed several traffic violations. The driver failed to stop and accelerated along Williams Street, continued onto Turnpike Avenue, Mill Road and up Rockton Mountain Highway.The vehicle then turned into the parking lot of C & R Boring, turned around and attempted to exit the parking lot, striking the front of the patrol unit, causing damage. The vehicle fled down Rockton Mountain and turned into a dead end parking lot where he went through a yard and became disabled. The male was found to have fictitious Florida plates attached to the vehicle he was operating. The male was taken into custody and found to be a juvenile. Charges were filed and he was transported to the juvenile detention center by Clearfield County Probation.
———
On May 3 at 9:01 p.m. on state Route 153/South Second Street in Clearfield Borough, A 2008 Nissan Rogue was legally parked and unattended on South Second Street when Edwin B. Kitchen, 81, of Clearfield was driving a 2001 Buick LeSabre and struck the Nissan with his Buick, causing disabling damage to both. There were no injuries.
———
On May 14 at 5:44 a.m. on state Route 879/Clearfield Curwensville Highway south of Fullerton Street in Lawrence Township, a 2017 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by Brandon L. Reigh, 32, of Curwensville struck a deer. No injuries were reported.
State Police at Clearfield
On April 7 at 7:20 p.m. on state Route 53/Atlantic Avenue in Bigler Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop. Investigation revealed the operator was under the influence and in possession of a controlled substance.
———
On April 24 at 6:07 p.m. on Henrietta Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP investigated a PFA violation against a 42-year-old Philipsburg female. Philip Peters, 45, of Tyrone was taken into custody and remanded to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On April 30 at 2:55 p.m. on Sanborn Road in Woodward Township, Caitlin E. Aughenbaugh, 25, of Clearfield was driving a 2011 Lincoln MKZ near Philips Avenue and failed to negotiate a left hand turn in the roadway, left the roadway and traveled into a residential yard before coming to final rest in a ditch. There were no injuries.
———
On April 30 at 7:46 p.m. on North Front Street/Troy Hawk Run Highway in Decatur Township, PSP investigated a drug overdose involving a 25-year-old Hanover male.
———
On May 15 at 4:45 p.m. on the 3500 block of Windy Hill Road in Curwensville Borough, a 2008 Subaru Impreza driven by Jerry J. Barrett, 35, of Curwensville was entering the road from a driveway and struck a 2012 Subaru Outack driven by Bella M. Blakley, 18, of Curwensville. There were no injuries reported.
———
On May 12 at 8:44 p.m. on the 1100 block of Oak Grove Road in Morris Township, a female reported that she lost her High Point 380 ACP pistol near her residence. The pistol is black with a silver stripe and was missing the rear sight. She reported the serial number as P8192248.
———
On April 20 at 11:27 a.m. on the 1000 block of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP responded to a disturbance. Madison Plubell, 20, of Philipsburg was cited for disorderly conduct.
———
On May 14 at 3:05 p.m. on Breezey Lane in Graham Township, PSP was contacted to investigate a report of a 1989 Blue Gator boat trailer stolen from a 58-year-old Morrisdale man from an outbuilding along Sington Road, Morris Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On May 12 at 3:14 p.m. on state Route 153/Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Joseph L. Dugan, 75, of Houtzdale was driving south and drove off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree. Dugan was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to Mountain Nittany Hospital to be evaluated for suspected minor facial injuries.
———
On May 13 at 4:40 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 115.5, a 2018 Freightliner truck tractor driven by Atif Zahid, 51, of Brooklyn, N.Y. was traveling east when a tire on the steering axel blew out, causing the truck to abruptly swerve to the right. The truck left the roadway, traveled up an embankment and overturned. Zahid was transported by Clearfield EMS to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries. PSP was assisted on scene by Lawrence Township VFC.
———
On April 24 at 6:41 p.m. on Allport Road at the intersection with Snuffy Lane in Graham Township, a 2012 Ford Escape driven by Amanda B. Reed, 43, of Brockway and a 2011 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Crystal L. Parks, 43, of Morrisdale were traveling northbound on Allport Cutoff. The Ford was following the Chevrolet, which had activated the right turn signal to execute a right hand turn onto Snuffy Lane. The Ford struck the rear of the Chevrolet, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Parks sustained suspected minor injuries and was treated by Moshannon Valley EMS.
———
On April 13 at 2:44 p.m. on Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, a 6-year-old Philipsburg female was subjected to obscene videos and pictured by a juvenile suspect. The victim had been relating such information during school. The investigation is ongoing.
State Police at DuBois
On May 14 at 10:02 p.m. on state Route 28 at the intersection of Sugar Hill Road in Snyder Township, Jefferson County, a buggy operated by Enos E. Hershberger Jr., 23, of Brockway was at a stop sign turning left when it failed to yield to a 2007 Hyundai Accent driven by Jeremy A. Chestnut, 46, of Penfield who was traveling north. The Hyundai struck the tire of the buggy, causing disabling damage. Hershberger and a one-year-old female passenger were transported by Stat MedEvac to UPMC Childrens Hospital for treatmetn, and another passenger, Elsie S. Hershberger, 22, of Brockway, was transported by Stat MedEvac to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries. Two additional passengers, a three-year-old female and two-year-old female, both of Brockway, were not injured. Chestnut and his two passengers were not injured.