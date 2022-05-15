State Police at Ebensburg
On May 13 at 4:06 p.m. on the 200-block of Forest Brook Drive in White Township, Tianna Sherry was cited for a child custody order violation after refusing to drop a child off to the child’s father per a custody order.
State Police at DuBois
On May 11 at 6:50 a.m. on SR 153 State Park Road south of Bennetts Valley Highway in Huston Township, a 2020 Peterbilt 567 driven by Joseph R. Schneider, 50, of Mahaffey was stopped at a traffic light north on SR 153. A 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kevin C. Shoffner, 32, of Kylertown was traveling too fast for conditions and rear-ended the Peterbilt, sustaining heavy front end damage. The Peterbilt sustained minor damage to the rear. There were no injuries.