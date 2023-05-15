State Police at Clearfield
On May 13 at 6:05 p.m. on Veterans Street in Gulich Township, PSP received a report of a theft that occurred between May 6 and May 13. An unknown person cut the wires and removed a battery from a 38-year-old Beccaria man’s tractor. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP.
———
On May 14, PSP investigated a theft report on Pardee Road in Morris Township. It was discovered that someone used deception to induce a 76-year-old Morrisdale female to transfer money through a variety of gift cards in the amount of $3,500.
State Police at DuBois
On May 2 at 12:30 p.m. on state Route 153/State Park Road in Pine Township, a 2019 Western Star 4900 and a 2023 Chevrolet Trail Blazer were approaching a merge point at the intersection of State Park Road just north of I80 Exit 111 westbound off ramp. The operator of the Western Star failed to property yield to the right-of-way of the Chevrolet, and the truck’s left rear trailer struck the Chevrolet’s passenger side mirror. Both vehicles continued to travel north on State Park Road into Huston Township prior to reporting the crash. There were no injuries.
———
On Feb. 7 at 12 a.m. on the 2000 bock of Golden Yoke Road in Brady Township, PSP were contacted about a bad check. Dani McConnell, 30, of Brockway, was charged with theft bad checks invlolving a 65-year-old Luthersburg female.