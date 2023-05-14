State Police at Clearfield
On April 25 at 3:30 p.m. on Schofield Street in Curwensville Borough, PSP responded to a report of a death. Through investigation it was discovered the 70-year-old Curwensville male died from natural causes.
———
On May 1 at 7 p.m. on McClure Cemetery Road in Pike Township, a report was made of an indecent assault involving two juveniles. A 17-year-old Curwensville male was arrested for allegedly assaulting an 8-year-old Curwensville male. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On May 3 at 3:11 p.m. Morris Township Vol. Fire Co. was dispatched to a structure fire at 4572 Deer Creek Rd. in Graham Township. A PSP Fire Marshal was requested to assist with determining the origin and case of the fire. No injuries were reported and the estimated loss is $684,250. Victims were a 75-year-old Morrisdale female and a 77-year-old Morrisdale female. It was ruled undetermined.
———
On May 6 at 11:36 a.m. on Grahampton Road in Bradford Township, PSP responded to investigate a report of criminal mischief at Bigler Boyz. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On May 8 at 10:10 a.m. on the 900 block of McDivitt Road in Ferguson Township, PSP investigated a trespassing incident. It was reported that an unknown male and female entered property belonging to a 70-year-old DuBois male. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On May 9 at 1:39 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 127.5 in Graham Township, a 2015 Dodge Ram that was towing a camper driven by Joseph Bannon, 67, of Albrightsville was driving and noticed his camper started to wobble. Then then observed two wheels pass by left side of his unit. The camper then jackknifed, causing the the truck to skid toward the right side of the roadway. At this time, the camper lost the remaining two wheels and tired and overturned onto its left side. The truck and the camper slide across both lanes of I80 before coming to a final rest. There were no injuries.
———
On May 9 at 5:01 p.m. on Green Acre Road in Bigler Township, PSP took the report of an incident which occurred at Moshannon Valley School District. A 14-year-old male juvenile of Houtzdale was cited with harassment through District Court 46-3-04 against a 14-year-old Irvona male.
———
On May 10 at 3:36 p.m. on state Route 53/Spring Street north of state Route 350 in Decatur Township, a 2005 Volvo S60 driven by by Janeen M. Dreese, 48, of Houtzdale was traveling north behind a 2022 Toyota Tacoma driven by Anthony J. Iraca, 77, of Houtzdale, who was stopped on the roadway due to traffic turning in front of him. Dreese did not see the truck stopped in the roadway and crashed into the rear of the truck. Dreese sustained minor injuries. Iraca was not injured. Columbia Vol. Fire Co. and Moshannon Valley EMS assisted on scene.
———
On May 11 at 6:37 a.m. on Stone Street in Osceola Mills, PSP responded to a report of a domestic dispute. A 43-year-old female and 39-year-old male, both of Osceola Mills, were charged with harassment.
———
On April 18 at 12:23 a.m. on Geo Drive in Decatur Township, PSP responded to a report of an assault of a 38-year-old Philipsburg male.
———
On May 7 at 2 a.m. a 14-year-old male juvenile of the 5000 block of Crane Highway in West Decatur and the juvenile’s parents reported that the juvenile had sent an explicit image over social media/internet platforms the juvenile was cited and is awaiting court.
———
On May 11 at 7:51 p.m. on the 500 block of Reed Street in Brisbin Borough, PSP received a report of a damaged garage door belonging to a 33-year-old Brisbin female. Anyone with information should contact PSP.
———
On April 30 a sexual assault against a 15-year-old Osceola Mills female was reported to CYS through ChildLine. It was reported that a 22-year-old male had sexual contact with the female. Investigation is ongoing.
———
Between April 1 and May 12 on Dillon Road in Beccaria Township, PSP received a report of harassment by communication against a 52-year-old Coalport female.
———
On May 12 at 4:56 p.m. on Camp Corbly Road north of Zorger Road in Greenwood Township, a 2013 Ford Focus driven by Michaela L. Meeks, 19, of Stump Creek was traveling north and negotiating a left hand curve on the roadway when she lost control, struck an embankment and overturned. Meeks was transported to a Penn Highlands hospital by Mahaffey Community Ambulance for treatment.