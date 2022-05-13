Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On Thursday at 8:01 a.m., a Trek mountain bike was found near the intersection of Shiloh Road and Doe Hill Road within Bradford Township. The owner may contact PSP at 814-857-3800 to claim the bike.
———
On Wednesday at 5:41 p.m., a fraudulent prescription was faxed to a pharmacy on North Front Street, Decatur Township. The pharmacists realized the prescription was fraudulent and did not fill the prescription.
———
On Tuesday at 12:14 p.m., a report was made to police that an unknown suspect stole a credit card from a residence and used it to purchase items on Hill Street, Chester Hill Borough. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On Monday at 10:45 p.m., police investigated an assault which took place on Six Mile Road, Decatur Township. During the course of the incident, a 23-year-old Philipsburg man repeatedly kicked an 18-year-old Grampian woman’s door then proceeded to physically assault a 15-year-old West Decatur boy. The man then proceeded to threaten the boy’s life. The man fled the scene prior to police arrival. Charges have been filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On Sunday at 10:34 p.m., a baby blue iPhone with a cracked screen was found on the roadway near the 200-block of Stony Point Road, Rush Township, Centre County. The phone requires a passcode to unlock it. If you are missing a phone matching this description, contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On Sunday at 2:43 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop for a vehicle having the passenger side headlight out on Philipsburg Bigler Highway, Decatur Township. It was confirmed the passenger of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Hyde woman, had an active PFA against the driver, a 23-year-old DuBois man. The driver was arrested and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On May 7, a 44-year-old Woodland man arrived at PSP Clearfield to report a domestic incident which occurred on May 7. The man obtained an emergency PFA against a 50-year-old Woodland woman prior to his arrival at the police station. While serving the emergency PFA to the woman, she reported further information about the domestic incident. As a result, both the man and woman were cited with harassment through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On May 7 at 1:52 a.m., police investigated a motor vehicle crash on Curwensville Grampian Highway, Pike Township. A 22-year-old Curwensville man was not injured and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
On May 5 at 11:36 a.m., a crash occurred on Route 322 near its intersection with Tripple Lane, Bradford Township. William M. Quade, 36, of Curwensville, was driving when an unknown vehicle crossed the yellow line and side swiped his vehicle, failed to stop and fled the scene. Quade sustained no injuries.
———
On May 5 at 9:34 a.m., a 56-year-old Morrisdale man reported that he placed a $500 down payment on a car via Facebook Pay and has not received any contact since. PSP Clearfield would like to remind everyone to be aware of online scams.
———
On May 4 at 10:50 p.m., police responded to Swoope Street, Brisbin Borough for a domestic incident. A 16-year-old Brisbin boy was cited with harassment for shoving his 13-year-old sister. No injuries were reported or observed on the scene.
———
On May 4 at 4:14 a.m., Matthew Buck, 24, of Curwensville threatened a family member with a gun on George Street, Curwensville Borough. Buck was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threats.
———
On May 3 at 2:17 p.m., a 42-year-old Ginter woman discovered she had lost her debit card and discovered three unknown purchases on her account. This investigation is still ongoing.
———
On April 30 at 12:45 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop for summary violations on Clinton Street, Bigler Township. Upon further investigation, the suspect was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges have been filed.
———
On April 23 at 12:26 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted for summary traffic violations on Casanova Road, Morris Township. The driver, a 51-year-old Morrisdale woman, was found to be under the influence of drugs. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Wednesday at 10:09 a.m., police were dispatched to Clarendon Avenue for a report of an assault involving three unknown men. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On Monday at 2:37 p.m., police were dispatched to Clark Street for a report of a domestic which was no longer in progress. On scene, it was learned an altercation started between a mother and her daughter. Parties were separated and charges filed.
———
On May 4 at 1 p.m., police received a report of a retail theft at Walmart. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that, between March 1 and April 26, a man in a UPS uniform and driving a UPS semi-truck and trailer had under rung 33 items over the span of 29 separate transactions for a total value of $168.05. The man was identified as Charles Blumeling, 60, of West Milford, N.J. Charges have been filed.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
No report.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On April 12 at 8:14 p.m., police served a warrant on North 10th Street, Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. While serving the warrant, police discovered Daniel Teats, a 26-year-old Karthaus man, to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia.