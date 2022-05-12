Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
On May 6 at 4:07 p.m., Sarah Graham, 37, of Woodland provided false identification to law enforcement, attempted to flee, resisted arrest, and had drug paraphernalia on her person during a disturbance complaint on Main Street, Bradford Township. Graham was lodged in the Clearfield County Jail.
———
On May 4 at 4:19 p.m., a red MDT Yard Machine 25 ton log splitter was stolen from a field near a residence on Swoope Street, Brisbin Borough. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On May 3 at 1:30 p.m., Donald Pearsall, 34, of Philipsburg was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamines and fentanyl during the course of an investigation on Pine Street, Curwensville Borough. Charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge J. Michael Morris’s office.
———
Between April 29 and May 1, police responded to a report of harassment on Viola Pike, Gulich Township, involving a 35-year-old Smithmill woman and a 34-year-old Smithmill man as victims. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On April 30 at 8:17 a.m., a traffic stop was initiated on Glastonbury Street, Morris Township. The vehicle was determined to be stolen, and the occupant, Jade Brennan, 33, of Falls Creek, was taken into custody. Charges of receiving stolen property and unauthorized use were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On April 28 at 10:01 a.m., police responded to the 1400-block of Dorsey Avenue for the report of a retail theft which had occurred on April 25. Video footage was taken by the store’s security cameras was viewed and show Linda Hartz, 45, of Fallentimber concealing several items on her person as well as removing items from their packaging. Hartz then left the store, failing to pay for the items. Charges of retail theft will be filed through Magisterial District Judge Jerome M. Nevling’s office.
———
On April 12 at 2:25 p.m., police responded to a report of a disturbance at the Philipsburg-Osceola Middle School, Short Street, Chester Hill Borough. This investigation is ongoing.
———
On April 11 at 2:12 p.m., police responded to Hemlock Road, Irvona Borough for the report of a drug overdose. The involved individuals related that there was no illegal drug use that took place. Drugs were subsequently found. Charges will be filed through Magisterial District Judge James B. Glass’s office.
———
State Police are investigating an incident of theft from Greenwood Township. From May 21 to September 21, 2021, a known employee wrote checks to herself which totaled $3,640 and did not reimburse the township. Charges are pending in this investigation.
Clearfield Borough
Police were called to Williams Street as a vehicle had become stuck on the tracks. A towing service arrived and assisted the motorist.
———
Officers responded to South Fourth Street as a juvenile had slapped another juvenile. Officers were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
Officers responded to Park Street for a report of suspicious activity. It was reported that someone knocked on the front door and when they answered nobody was there. They then knocked on the back door with the same results.
———
Police were unable to locate a suspicious person along Dorey Street after he had threatened the caller’s dog.
———
While on patrol, police located a man outside of his residence on Daisy Street who held several active warrants including the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office. The man was taken into custody and transported to the jail.
———
A woman was arrested and transported to the jail after police found her to have an active arrest warrant from the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office.
Lawrence Township
No report.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On May 9 at 7:55 a.m., a crash occurred on State Park Road at its intersection with Wise Road, Huston Township. An unknown driver was traveling south in a reported white tractor trailer with attached white trailer and struck a utility pole along the right south bound lane of State Park Road, continued further south, and struck a mailbox. The driver did not stop.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
On March 23 at 1:09 p.m., a traffic stop was conducted on I-80 West, Snow Shoe Township, Centre County. A person was found to be in possession of $50,000 in cash, which was determined to be proceeds of criminal activity. Investigation is ongoing.