Bigler Township Regional Police
No report.
State Police at Clearfield
No report.
Clearfield Borough
No report.
Lawrence Township
On Tuesday at 11:54 p.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of state Route 879 for numerous equipment violations. It was discovered that the passenger, Jessica Higgins, 30, of Julian had an active “failure to appear” warrant through Centre County. Through the course of the investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted, resulting in the location of numerous controlled substances containing Clonazepam, Klonopin, marijuana, Buprenorphine, crystal methamphetamine, amphetamine, and dextroamphetamine, as well as numerous articles of drug paraphernalia.
The driver, Christopher Wingfield, 37, of State College was ultimately released from the scene, and charges were filed for possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and related traffic offenses. Higgins was ultimately transported to Clearfield County Jail where she was housed on her warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Preliminary hearings will be scheduled in the near future.
Curwensville Borough
No report.
Decatur Township
No report.
State Police at DuBois
On Monday at 4:10 p.m., police responded to the Penfield Trailer Court on Mountain Run Road, Huston Township, for the report of an assault. Through investigation, it was found that a 15-year-old Huston Township boy struck a 37-year-old Penfield man in the face.
———
On May 1 at 9:23 p.m., a 32-year-old DuBois man’s vehicle was stopped for a vehicle code violation on Division Street, DuBois City. Through investigation, it was found that the driver was under the influence of alcohol.
DuBois City Police
No report.
Sandy Township
No report.
State Police at Punxsutawney
No report.
State Police at Ridgway
No report.
State Police at Ebensburg
No report.
State Police at Rockview
No report.