State Police at Clearfield
On March 3 at 7:35 p.m. on Curwensville Tyrone Highway in Knox Township, sometime in the two months, an unknown person(s) attempted to remove a catalytic converter from a 31-year-old Olanta man’s vehicle and then fled in an unknown direction.
———
On April 24 at 10:25 a.m. on state Route 53/Walton Street near the intersection of Gertrude Street in Chester Hill Borough, a 2020 Chevrolet Spark driven by Timothy A. Mills, 41, of West Decatur was traveling north behind a 2007 Buick Lucerne driven by Eric M. Tew, 54, of Osceola Mills. The Buick slowed down and signaled left to negotiate a turn onto Gertrude Street and came to a stop while yielding to oncoming traffic. The Chevrolet failed to see the Buick stop on the roadway and impacted the rear of the vehicle. There were no injuries.
———
On April 24 at 6:07 p.m. on Henrietta Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP investigated a PFA violation against a 42-year-old Philipsburg female. Philip Peters, 45, of Tyrone was taken into custody and remanded to Clearfield County Jail.
———
On April 25 at 9:40 p.m. PSP responded to a death at SCI Houtzdale. Through investigation, it was determined that the 82-year-old male died of natural causes.
———
On May 2 at 2:49 p.m. on Old Highway 322 in Decatur Township, PSP took the report of a sex offense involving a 10-year-old Philipsburg female and is currently investigating the accusations.
———
On May 3 at 1:51 p.m. on Main Street in Grampian Borough, PSP investigated a report of a theft of keys belonging to a 90-year-old Grampian female. The investigation is ongoing.
———
On May 3 at 5:11 p.m. on Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, troopers seized drug and drug paraphernalia from Tomorrow’s Hope.
———
On May 7 at 5:24 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, a 2022 Buick Encore driven by Darlene J. Litz Gross, 69, of Clearfield was stopped in the westbound lane of U.S. Route 322 waiting for a traffic control light to change colors. The Buick was struck in the rear by a 2020 Chevrole Trax driven by Samantha J. Black, 26, of West Decatur. Russel D. Gross, 79, of Clearfield, who was a passenger in the Buick, was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for suspected minor injury.
———
On May 7 at 7:01 p.m. on the 1100 block of Deer Creek Road in Morris Township, Todd Maney, 28, of Karthaus was found to be operating a 2018 Subaru Impreza Outback while under the influence of alcohol. Maney was charged and housed in Clearfield County Jail as a result.
———
On May 8 at 8:57 a.m. on the 400 block of Coal Street in Osceola Mills Borough, Deana McGuire, 32, of Osceola Mills arrived at Osceola Mills Elementary School with an infant child while under the influence of methamphetamine for “Muffins for Mothers Day.” However it was not “Muffins with Mothers Day” at the school. McGuire was cited with public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.
———
On May 8 at 11:52 a.m. on Hummingbird Road/Pleasant Meadow Drive in Morris Township, PSP received a complaint of identity theft of a 59-year-old Morrisdale male through an AT&T account. Investigation is onoing.
———
On May 8 at 7:44 p.m. on the 100 block of Jury Street in Bradford Township, PSp received a report of an intoxicated woman in the area. A witness reported that Rosemarie Wisor, 50, of West Decatur, was by the railroad tracks and very intoxicated. Wisor was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for medical evaluation. A citation for public drunkenness was filed in District Court.
State Police at DuBois
On April 24, PSP received a Child Line referral from Clearfield County CYS regarding a child residing on the 100 block of Chapman Trailer Court in Brady Township. Investigation continues.
State Police at Rockview
On May 10 at 7:20 p.m. on the 400 block of S. Centre Street in Philipsburg Borough, Giovanny Albizu, 29, of State College continuously interfered with an investigation. Albizu was warned to cease interfering three times but failed to comply, and he was ultimately cited through District Court 49-3-03.