State Police at Rockview
On May 5 at 8:48 p.m. on the 200 block of Front Street in Phiipsburg Borough, harassment by communication occurred as Jennifer Litz, 28 of Philipsburg kept sending unwanted messages to a 34-year-old Philipsburg female.
On May 9 at 4:58 a.m. on South Centre Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP received numerous calls from a known person for no legitimate purpose. A 29-year-old male of State College was cited with a non-traffic citation of disorderly conduct.
A crash occurred on May 6 at 10:38 p.m. on Interstate 99 in Worth Township, Centre County near mile marker 66.6. A 2005 Honda CRV driven by Charmaine Bennett, 53, of Laurelton, N.Y. was in the left lane when a 2018 Mercedes Benz GLA250 driven by Jonathan T. Fetter, 57, of Morrisdale hit the Honda, causing disabling damage. Fetter was not injured. Bennett and her passengers, a 15-year-old male of Laurelton, N.Y., Solange E. Weslock, 66, of Markham, Ontaio and Erica P. Lewis, 71, of Cambria Heights, N.Y. were transported by ambulance to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment of injuries of unknown severity.