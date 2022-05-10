Lawrence Township Police
On May 9 at 8:50 a.m. on Lawrence Avenue south of Graham Avenue, police were called the intersection of Washington Avenue and Graham Street for a two-vehicle non reportable crash in the parking lot of UniMart. A 2002 Chevrolet Silverado backed out of a parking spot and struck a 2019 Honda Civic, which was parked. No injuries were reported and neither vehicle required a tow.
———
On May 9 at 3:08 p.m, on U.S. 322/Daisy Street Extension west of Monument Lane, police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Daisy Street Extension and Beauty Drive. A black Toyota Outlander driven by Tonia D. Lawhead-Fenush, 44, of Hawk Run stopped behind a school bus as it stopped at a railroad crossing. An orange 2014 Subaru Outback driven by Logan R. Page, 19, of Philipsburg failed to stop behind the Toyota, resulting in a rear-end collision. All occupants exited the vehicles prior to the Outback catching fire. The fire was extinguished by Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co. No. 5. Lawhen-Fenush was transported by Clearfield EMS to Penn Highlands Clearfield for suspected minor injury. Her 8-year-old juvenile passenger was not injured; Page was also not injured.
State Police at Ebensburg
PSP troopers certified as child passenger safety technicians will conduct a free child passenger safety seat fitting station on Thursday, May 19 at Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service, 202 Juniper St., Northern Cambria from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
State Police at Rockview
On April 17 at 3:22 a.m. on Railroad Street/East Pine Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP initiated a traffic stop. Further investigation revealed a 17-year-old Philipsburg male passenger was in possession of marijuana and alcohol.
———
On May 6 at 11:40 p.m. on Pine Glen Road in Burnside Township, Centre County, PSP was dispatched to an active domestic incident in Moshannon. Through investigation, it was found a son and father got into a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation and the father sustained bodily injury. The son was also found to engage in physical altercations with his step-father and step-mother, but no injuries occurred during these altercations.
Travis McCloskey, 32, of Moshannon was arrested for simple assault and harassment as well had an active warrant out for his arrest stemming from a previous simple arrest charge. He was arraigned in front of District Court 49-3-04 and given $10,000 monetary bail. He was lodged in Centre County Jail pending a May 18 preliminary hearing. Victims were a 56-year-old male and 41-year-old female of Moshannon; and a 51-year-old male of Snow Shoe.