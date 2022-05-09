Bigler Township Regional Police
On May 6, a reported harassment took place on Main Street in Ramey Borough. Two females were arguing about lights being left on an a doorbell camera. Police spoke to both females and told them to go their separate ways and not have contact. If the activity continued it would lead to charges
———
On May 6 police were called to the Dollar General on Main Street in Madera for a reported shoplifter. The suspect had left the scene but was captured on surveillance video. Police attempted to locate the male and it was discovered there were several felony warrants by PSP. Information was later obtained regarding the male’s whereabouts and Bigler Township Police were meeting with PSP when the officer recognized the male, Raymond Lansberry, walking across the street. Lansberry was taken into custody and PSP took him to Clearfield County Jail.
Clearfield Borough Police
Police were called to assist the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office with a male who had taken drug paraphernalia into the courthouse where it was caught by the deputies through an x-ray machine. The male was found to have active warrants and was transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police were dispatched to S. 4th Street for a disturbance involving juveniles harassing another juvenile. Officers responded but were unable to locate any juveniles that were to be involved.
———
Officers arrested a female along N. 3rd Street who was found to be highly intoxicated and unable to provide care to herself.
———
Police were dispatched to Nichols Street for a report of child who was to be inside the vehicle unattended. The vehicle had left prior to police arriving on scene.
———
Police responded to Turnpike Avenue for a disturbance taking place. Officers arrived and handled the incident on scene.
———
A female had turned herself into police after she had learned that she had an active warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriffs Office. The female was transported to the jail on the warrant.
———
Police are investigating a theft that occurred to an RV along E. Market Street. Police report that individuals stopped to eat and while inside someone had entered their RV. Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
———
Police are investigating a report of harassment.
———
Officers responded to Park Place for a 911 hang up call. Police located a female who advised that the call was accidental, and no emergency was taking place.
———
Officers assisted the fire department with a reported kitchen fire along Leavy Avenue. Officers arrived and found that food had been burned in the kitchen, causing smoke on the floor.
———
A male was arrested for public intoxication after he was observed stumbling in traffic along Bridge Street. The male was found to be under the influence of alcohol
———
Officers were called to the fairgrounds for a reported theft. While investigating the theft, a male arrived and became confrontation with police. The male was found to be under the influence and was subsequently arrested for DUI.
———
Officers assisted EMS with a medical emergency along Daisy Street.
———
Police were dispatched to the Third Ward Fire Company for a report of juveniles on the roof with flashlights. Officers arrived, but that discovered the juveniles had already left.
———
Police responded to E. Market Street for a report of someone attempting to enter a vehicle. Officers arrived on scene and found someone running from the residence. Offices were unable to locate the person and found that no entry into the vehicle had been made.
Lawrence Township Police
On May 4 at 2:47 p.m. police received a report of a burglary that occurred at the U-Stor-N-Lock storage units at 15658 Rockton Mountain Highway. It was discovered that a lock was cut off of a storage unit belonging to a 45-year-old Shawville woman. Numerous items valued at approximately $605 were stolen from the unit. The majority of the items were stored in banana boxes. Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police.
———
On May 8 at 1:38 p.m. on Race Street, police received a report of a male stalking his ex-girlfriend by repeatedly trespassing at her residence. Charges are pending against Thomas Sutton, 47, of Hawk Run.
State Police at Rockview
On May 6 at 6:18 p.m. on N. 11th Street in Philipsburg Borough, a 30-year-old female of Philipsburg believed someone may have opened the door to their residence and ran off after hearing dogs bark. The victim checked the area but no suspects were seen. The residence was not entered and no additional crimes were reported or observed. The area was canvassed with no results.