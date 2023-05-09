State Police at Rockview
On April 28 at 1:17 p.m. on South Sixth Street in Snow Shoe Borough, PSP investigated when a 50-year-old Snow Shoe female reportedly had her drivers license taken.
———
PSP investigated an incident of theft that occurred between April 27 and April 28 on Repasky Road in Snow Shoe Township. The 58-year-old Clarence male noticed that someone had taken money out of his bank account.
———
On May 4 at 8:09 a.m. on Maple Street in Philipsburg Borough, a 2022 Chevrolet Traverse driven by April D. Grundusky, 49, of Osceola Mills was traveling west when a 14-year-old male pedestrian failed to stop at a posted stop sign. The Chevrolet collided with the pedestrian on the vehicle’s 11-o’clock position, and the pedestrian hit the windshield of the vehicle with his head. The juvenile was transported by Moshannon Valley EMS to UPMC Altoona for treatment of a suspected head injury. The Chevrolet was towed from the scene due to a shattered windshield.
———
On May 6 at 9:24 a.m. on Alder Street in Philipsburg Borough, a 2007 Hyundai Elantra driven by Danelle K. Billotte, 20, of Morrisdale was traveling north on Second Street and a 2020 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Cathy M. Thomas, 69, of Morrisdale was traveling west on Alder Street. The Hyundai failed to properly stop at the stop sign, entered intersection, and struck the Chevrolet. There were no injuries reported.