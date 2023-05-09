Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&