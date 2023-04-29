State Police at DuBois
On April 28 at 5:15 p.m. on state Route 153/Hoovertown Road west of Mount Pleasant Road in Huston Township, a 2022 Jeep Wagoner driven by Tammy Lee Lancaster was traveling north, left the east end of the roadway and side swiped a small portion of the guide rail. Lancaster told police that she observed a truck attempting to pass in the legal passing zone on the southbound traffic lane, got nervous there was not enough time for the truck to pass so she went to the right of the roadway to give the truck room. She said none of the nearby traveling vehicles stopped.
———
On April 27 at 7:01 a.m. on Chestnut Grove Highway in Bloom Township, PSP responded for a report of a criminal mischief incident. PSP determined tires were slashed on multiple vehicles and a mailbox was smashed. Victims were a 29-year-old female and 61-year-old male, both of Grampian. Anyone with information should contact PSP DuBois. The incident was to have occurred between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.