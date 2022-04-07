State Police at Ebensburg
On April 2 at 1:08 a.m. on the 3500-block of Springs Road in White Township, unknown persons damaged a mailbox and post belonging to a 62-year-old female of Flinton and an 86-year-old female, also of Flinton, Anyone with information should call PSP at 814-471-6500.
State Police at Rockview
PSP was dispatched to Oakwood Drive in Rush Township for the report of a theft that occurred between Oct. 1, 2021 and Feb. 10, 2022. A Rolex watch valued at $29,309 and a silver engagement ring valued at $50,972 were reported as stolen. Investigation ongoing.