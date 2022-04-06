State Police at Clearfield
On April 5 at 11:12 p.m. on Philipsburg Bigler Highway/Decatur Hill Street in DecaturTownship, a traffic stop was conducted on a stolen vehicle. The operator, a 35-year-old male of Mocksville, N.C., appeared to impaired on a controlled substance and was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property, DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
———
On March 15 at 2:52 a.m. a traffic stop was initiated for a summary traffic violation on 1st Street/Church Street in Grampian Borough. The operator of a 2005 Honda Civic, a 21-year-old male of Delancy, was found to be DUI and in possession of a prohibited offensive weapon. Charges to be filed.
———
On March 5 at 9:11 a.m. on US 322 Clearfield Woodland Highway in Bradford Township, a crash occurred in front of Eagle Haven when a 2011 Jeep Liberty failed to down down for a 2012 Kia Optima attempting to make a right hand turn into Eagle Haven. No injuries were reported.
———
On April 5 at 7:19 p.m. on Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, PSP responded for a suspected drug overdose. A 33-year-old Clearfield female was found in the passenger seat of a known vehicle, unresponsive. Narcan was administered. The female then became responsive and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS. Investigation is onging.
———
On April 5 at 8:02 p.m. on Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, PSP investigated the report of found drugs.
———
On March 28 at 12:18 p.m. on the 300-block of Lyleville Road in Beccaria Township, Patricia Waite, 34, of Glasgow was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges filed through District Court.
———
On March 11 at 11:51 a.m. on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, Michael Warrick, 31, of Clearfield provided a false name to law enforcement and was found to be in possession of drugs and drug-related materials.
———
On March 25 at 10:47 p.m. on State Street/Ridge Avenue in Curwensville Borough, Jon Boyer, 57, of Curwensville was found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a drug. Charges will be filed pending lab results.
———
On March 18 at 7:10 p.m. on Walton Street in Chester Hill Borough, it was reported to PSP that during a child custody exchange, Erica Scaife, 30, of Philipsburg spit at the victim, a 32-year-old Philipsburg male. Scaife was cited for harassment.
———
On March 27 at 11:41 p.m. on Empire Road in Morris Township, a domestic incident invoving a 20-year-old Philipsburg female victim occurred resulting in a charge of harassment being filed against Cody Hudish, 28, of Hawk Run.
———
On April 1 at 11:08 a.m. on the 400-block of Centennial Street in Houtzdale Borough, PSP investigated a crime of identify theft that occurred between April 1 and April 2. An unknown person utilized a 48-year-old Houtzdale male’s bank card information and removed $372.
———
On April 3 at 7:16 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 114 in Lawrence Township, a 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Gail L. Gruendler, 62, of Pittsburgh, began leaking gas in the engine bay, causing a fire to erupt. The driver traveled off onto the right berm and exited the vehicle. She was not injured and was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle became completely engulfed in flames and totally burned.
———
On March 31, a 72-year-old Morrisdale man reported that he had been scammed in June 2021 when he paid $500 to an unknown person for a virus protection service. Investigation continues.
———
On March 22 at 1 p.m. on Main Street in Coalport Borough, police responded to a report of an indecent assault involving a 43-year-old Coalport female and a 31-year-old Fallentimber female.