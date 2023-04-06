Sandy Township Police
April 2
Officers received a report from Treasure Lake Security that there was a party that was loud and that people were urinating on porches and boats. Upon arrival officers located the underage party goers and handled the situation without incident.
———
A Lincoln Drive resident reported an unknown person threw a piece of blacktop though her plate glass window.
———
A Harper Road resident reported his neighbor was blaming him for the wind blowing the skirting off their trailer. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
While turning from W. Long Avenue onto Central Christian Drive, a 78-year-old DuBois woman turned her vehicle sharply, causing it to collide with a vehicle stopped at the stop sign, which was operated by a 27-year-old DuBois woman, causing disabling damage to the stopped vehicle. The 27-year-old driver was transported to Penn Highlands via EMS and her vehicle was towed from the scene.
———
An Oklahoma Salem Road resident reported finding BB shots in the side of her vehicle.
———
False alarm at Ferrero Law Office on Larson Drive
———
April 3
A Lundgren Road resident reported while the power was out through the night, someone was knocking on his door. When he went to the door no one was there. He checked his yard and couldn’t find any sign of the person. He reported the occupant of the a house down the road reported the same thing happening.
———
Officers received a report of dog along U.S. Route 219 eating a dead deer on the side of the road.
———
A man reported two signs taken from the roadway at the Blinker Parkway intersection. The signs advertised an upcoming rabies clinic and were valued at $70 each.
April 4
Officers received a report of a man walking along Behringer Highway. Officers located the man who was visibly intoxicated, and assisted him until a family member picked him up.
———
Officers received a report of three juveniles that had gotten into a physical scuffle at Garden Grove. A 12-year-old boy reported two acquaintances came to his apartment and the three boys went to a common area, where the altercation took place. Officers spoke to the other two boys who denied it was a fight, and said they were just messing around. Officers handled the situation without incident.
———
A Wilson Avenue resident reported hearing someone at her basement door and when she looked out she saw a male using his cell phone flash light in her back yard. The man was gone upon officers arrival.
State Police at Clearfield
On March 6 at 4:38 p.m. on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, Peggy Evans, 43, of Philpsburg was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.
———
On April 2 PSP investigated a complaint of harassment on Ridge Street in Bigler Township. Based on the investigation, an 18-year-old Smoke Run female received a significant number of unwanted telephone calls and text messages. A 21-year-old Morridale male was cited for harassment.
———
On March 8 at 8:04 p.m. on the 100 block of Stumptown Road in Decatur Township, PSP received a report of a criminal mischief incident. A 45-year-old Osceola Mills female reported that Rick Davis, 40, of Morrisdale caused damaged to her residence, specifically a door frame. Davis was cited for criminal mischief through District Court.
———
On Feb. 5 at 11:49 p.m. on the 400 block of S. Third Street in Clearfield Borough, PSP conducted a traffic stop. The operator, a 24-year-old Clearfield male, was placed in custody for suspicion of DUI of drugs. Charges pending.