Weather Alert

...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT EASTERN CLEARFIELD AND CENTRAL CENTRE COUNTIES THROUGH 1115 PM EDT... At 1034 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles east of Clearfield to 21 miles northwest of State College to 12 miles north of Tyrone. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Bellefonte, Pleasant Gap, Philipsburg, Lamar, Zion, Centre Hall, Osceola Mills, Milesburg, Chester Hill, Karthaus, Snow Shoe, Blanchard, North Philipsburg, Clarence, South Philipsburg, Sandy Ridge, Moshannon, Spring Mills, Pine Glen and Julian. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH