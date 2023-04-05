Clearfield Regional Police
Officers responded to state Route 879 for a report of male that was to be consuming alcohol inside a vehicle. Officers later located the vehicle in Clearfield Borough. The driver failed to stop for a red light and a vehicle stop was initiated. The driver was found to be intoxicated and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending on the lab results.
———
Police responded to an address along Carbon Mine Road in Lawrence Towship to check the welfare of male. Police located the male and discovered his phone had died and therefore was unable to get calls.
———
Police responded to Lawrence Park Village in Lawrence Township for a report of harassment. Police were able to handle the situation on scene.
———
A male was arrested along Banks Street after he was found to have an active warrant from Clearfield County Domestics. The male was transported to Clearfield County Jail on the warrant.
———
Three juveniles were found be in violation of Clearfield Borough’s curfew late Tuesday night. Police report that the three juveniles were located by police along Bridge Street wearing full black masks covering their faces and only exposing their eyes. Upon making contact with the juveniles police noticed the odor of alcohol. One juvenile fled but was quickly apprehended by police. He was found to be under the influence of alcohol.
———
Police responded to a noise complaint along Palmer Street in Lawrence Township. Police report that a tenant was playing loud music. Police were able to make contact with the individual who agreed to turn the music down.
———
Police responded to U.S. Route 322 in Lawrence Township for a male pushing a yellow cart in the middle turning lane. Officers located the male and found he had an active warrant. The male was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The male was transported to the jail and was charged with drug offenses.
State Police at Clearfield
On April 1 at 2:20 a.m. on Glastonbury Street/Powell Street in Morris Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze for a moving violation. The operator, a 60-year-old Hawk Run male, appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested for suspicion of DUI and drug possession.
———
On April 1 at 2:42 a.m. on Deer Creek Road/Flegal Road in Graham Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2004 Ford F250 driven by a 59-year-old Clearfield male. During the traffic stop, the male appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
———
On Feb. 4 at 12:19 a.m. on Old Turnpike Road in Morris Township, PSP arrested Paul Bloom, 57, of Woodland for DUI. Charges are pending.
———
On April 2 at 7:33 a.m. on the 2700 block of Deer Creek Road in Graham Township, a male was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
———
On April 2 at 8:26 p.m. on Susquehanna Avenue/Linden Street in Curwensville Borough, james Harris Jr., 62, of Olanta was found to be operating a 2000 Dodge while under the influence of drugs on Susquehanna Avenue in Curwensville Borough. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On April 2 at 5:15 p.m. on Main Street in Grampian Borough, an unknown person intentionally broke a headlight and front bumper on a 2003 Pontiac Vibe that was sitting in a dirt lot. The victim is a 40-year-old female of Irvona. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP.
———
On April 2 at 1:54 a.m. on the 200 block of Jimmies Hill in Bigler Township, PSP arrested a 61-year-old Ramey male in a 2019 Toyota Tacoma for DUI.
———
On April 1 at 11:12 p.m. on state Route 53/Kylertown Drifting Highway at the intersection with Cotohisc Road in Cooper Township, a 2018 Audi A3 driven by Jonathan E. Doran, 21, of Woodland was traveling northbound with the left front wheel and tire broke free from the vehicle when the lug nuts snapped off for unknown reasons. There were no injuries.
———
On April 2 at 3:28 a.m. on the 2700-block of Deer Creek Road in Graham Township, PSP was involved in a vehicle pursuit. Travis Heichel, 46, of Frenchville was identified as the operator of the 2012 Chevrolet Silverado and fled on foot. Charges are pending.
———
On March 31 at 9:08 a.m. on Main Street in Coalport Borough, PSP were dispatched for a male passed out in the restroom. EMS arrived on scene and provided medical treatment to the arrestee, a 32-year-old Coalport male who was found in possession of drugs. Charges are pending.
———
On March 23 at 3:40 p.m. on Quehanna Highway in Karthaus Township, PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault between two inmates at the Quehanna Boot Camp.
State Police at DuBois
On April 4 at 6:53 p.m. on Mountain Run Road/Bennetts Valley Road in Huston Township, two males were in a verbal argument in the middle of a roadway in a neighborhood. John Pierce, 51, of Penfield, and Kevin Ruhl, 38, of Penfield were using obscene language and causing a disturbance. Both were cited through District Court 46-3-01.
State Police at Rockview
On March 29 at 8:25 p.m. on E. Laurel Street/N. 7th Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP initiated a traffic stop on a 2011 Chrysler driven by Bryan Michaelis, 47, of Morrisdale. The driver was in possession of a stolen handgun, methamphetamine and marijuana.
———
On March 17 at 12:23 a.m. on the 200 block of Elm Road in Snow Shoe Township, troopers were at the residence and while on scene, Amy Bressler, 45, of Clarence was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. She also had an active warrant out of Centre County. Bressler was transported to Centre County Jail. Charges are pending for possession of drug paraphernalia.