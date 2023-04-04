Clearfield Regional Police
Police responded to Bowmans Hill Road and Mapes Avenue in Lawrence Township for located drug paraphernalia. Officers were able to able to locate the dispose of the items.
———
Officers stopped a vehicle along state Route 879 in Lawrence Township and found the driver to have an active arrest warrant out of Centre County. The male was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending the blood results.
———
Police arrested a Clearfield resident after he was observed driving recklessly on a motorcycle. Police attempted to stop the bike which fled from them. After approximately one mile the male turned into his driveway and entered his garage where police were able to take him into custody.
———
A male was arrested in Clearfield Borough after he fled from police on foot. The known male had an active warrant for his arrest. Upon taking him into custody he was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The male was taken to Clearfield County Jail.
State Police at DuBois
On March 18 at 5:49 p.m. on the 2200 block of Hoovertown Road in Huston Township, a DUI/alcohol crash occurred when a 2006 Kia Spectra was traveling south north of Rosebud Mine entrance, lost traction on the roadway and spun in a counter clockwise direction where it exited the west shoulder and impacted two trees. Due to the impact, the suspect was entrapped within the vehicle, requiring extensive extrication. Investigation continues pending blood results.