Curwensville Borough Police
Police were called to Locust Street Apartments for the report of a domestic incident. Officers found a husband and wife were verbally fighting. Both parties were separated.
———
Police were called to a Chestnut Street residence for the report of a fight in progress. Officers found a group of people verbally fighting. It was learned that an adult male made threats toward another female and pushed a juvenile. Charges are pending.
———
Police were called to the area of Naulton Road and Bailey Road for the report of an individual standing in the roadway obstructing traffic. Officers arrived to find the individual gone upon arrival.
———
Police were called to the area of Curwensville Commons for the report of gun shots. Officers arrived on scene with no findings of criminal activity.
———
Police were called to a minor two-vehicle crash at the Curwensville Commons.
———
Police were called to the Curwensville Commons to serve a 302 warrant on a juvenile. Upon arrival the individual attempted to fight officers but was subsequently taken into custody without incident.
Lawrence Township Police
Officers were dispatched to the Red Roof Inn on Clearfield-Shawville Highway on April 3 at 2:13 p.m. for the report of an active physical domestic between a male and a female. upon arrival, officers made contact with the male and female inside the room. The female was observed to have bruises and markings as a result of the assault. Matthew Edward Twoey was subsequently arrested and taken to Clearfield County Jail where he awaits his preliminary hearing. He is being charged with felony strangulation of the second degree, misdemeanor simple assault and harassment.
———
On April 3 at 4:49 p.m. at Hyde Uni Mart, officers were dispatched for a report of a stolen motorized bicycle. Officers were informed by the victim, a 46-year-old Clearfield man, that sometime within the past hour someone had stolen his TREK bicycle from the Unimart. Officers told the victim they would continue to look for the bike, which is a dark color with “TREK” on the handle bars and motorized. If anyone sees the bicycle they can call police or contact Clearfield County Control.
———
On April 2 at 11:09 p.m. on Riverview Road, police were dispatched to the scene for a report of a male refusing to leave the caller’s porch. On scene, Michael Jury, 51, was observed to be hallucinating and inconsolable. Jury was taken to be medically evaluated and later house in CCJ for multiple warrants held against him.
———
On April 1 at 3:49 p.m. on SR 879/Fullerton Street, a 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Joseph D. Yacabucci, 74, of Clearfield was negotiating a left turn from South 2nd Street onto SR 879 eastbound and failed to yield to oncoming traffic. A 2010 Toyota Prius driven by Rylee K. Wiggins, 17, of Curwensville was traveling east on SR 879 and as she approached the intersection, Yacabucci turned directly into her path. Both vehicles were disabled and were towed from the scene. There were no injuries. Lawrence Township Police were assisted on scene by Hyde Vol. Fire Co.
———
On April 1 at 8:39 a.m. on Brown Street and Wrigley Street, police were patrolling the area of Wrigley Street when police ran a PA registration on the vehicle in front of him. The vehicle was showing up as having a suspended registration for insurance cancellation. A traffic stop was conducted and upon further investigation it was found that the driver, Jessica Luzier, 37, of Clearfield was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Charges were filed.
———
On April 1, police received a report of a female student threatening and yelling at another female student at Clearfield Jr./Sr. High School. There was no physical contact between the females; it was verbal in nature. The 18-year-old student was charged with disorderly conduct.
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 19 at 11:07 a.m. on SR350 Tyrone Pike in Rush Township, a three-vehicle crash occurred. Those involved were a 2018 Hyundai Kona driven by Robert P. Vaughn, 63, of Altoona; a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Amy N. Harzinski, 39, of Curwensville; and a third vehicle driven by Jessica M. Kubik, 25, of Eden, N.Y. There were no injuries reported.