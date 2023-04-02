State Police at Clearfield
On March 24 at 8:41 p.m. on Pardee Road/Stone Street in Morris Township, a female driver of a 2013 Kia was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI of alcohol. It was determined that the female was under the legal limit and no criminal charges were filed.
———
On March 26 at 5:37 p.m. on McCartney Road/Main Street in Bigler Township, Chad Gallaher, 37, of Madera was found to be operating a motor vehicle while DUI of drugs. Charges are pending.
———
On March 28 at 4:30 a.m. on Laurel Run Road in Boggs Township, PSP were notified by Jackie Brown, 34, of West Decatur of a domestic altercation between her and her boyfriend, Anthony Ulsh, 33, of West Decatur. Brown related the pair had been in an argument and it turned physical, and she threw objects at Ulsh, who then grabbed her and covered her mouth with his hand and struck her on the side of the head. Brown also said she grabbed the back of Ulsh’s neck, scratching it. Both parties were arrested, charged and arraigned in front of the District Magistrate. The case remains open pending court.
———
On March 29 at 8 p.m. on the 2700 block of Glen Hope Boulevard in Beccaria Township, Keona M. Rowles, 18, of Coalport was charged with harassment/physical contact for shoving a victim during an argument.
———
On March 30 at 8:30 p.m. on the 20800 block of Shawville Croft Highway in Goshen Township, Jeffrey Clark, 48, of Munson was cited with harassment after entering a rental property and shutting off the power to the residence without notice to the occupants.
———
On March 28 at 7:27 p.m. on N. Front Street in Decatur Township, an investigation was conducted into a report of criminal mischief at McDonald’s restaurant. It was discovered that damage had been sustained to a 19-year-old male employee’s vehicle; however, the victim declined to pursue legal action.
———
On March 30 at 11:48 p.m. on state Route 53/Green Acre Road near Juniata Avenue in Woodward Township, a 2016 GMC Terrain driven by Elizabeth L. Houdeshell, 27, of Brisbin was traveling north and hit a deer, disabling the vehicle. There were no injuries.
———
On April 1 at 2:37 a.m. on the 700 block of Elizabeth Street in Houtzdale Borough, PSP were called for a male with warrants. A 45-year-old Woodland male was taken into custody and in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. Charges pending.
State Police at DuBois
On March 26 at 8:39 p.m. on U.S. Route 322/Rockton Mountain Highway in Union Township, a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by Jasmine R. Erdely, 23, of Brockway was traveling west and traveled off the left side of the roadway, striking the front of a house. She was transported by Brady Township Fire Rescue Ambulance to UPMC Altoona for treatment of injuries.