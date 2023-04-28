State Police at Clearfield
On March 6 at 2:42 a.m. on Rockton Mountain Highway/Mount Zion Road in Lawrence Township, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped for a summary traffic violation. A hand gun and drug paraphernalia were seized from a 26-year-old St. Marys man. Investigation is ongoing.
March 29 at 5:26 p.m. on Ida Street in Woodward Township, unknown person(s) vandalized a 1968 Chevrolet owned by a 44-year-old Houtzdale female and fled in an unknown direction. This crime was committed on an unknown date and time.
On April 12 at 3:23 p.m. on Shiloh Road east of Old Garage Road in Bradford Township, a 2004 Harley Davidson Sportster 883 driven by Jeremiah S. Johnson, 28, of Woodland was traveling westbound and a 2019 Polaris RZR 570 driven by Lonnie J. Cowder, 69, of Woodland was traveling in front. The Polaris was making a right hand turn onto the driveway of 8166 Shiloh Rd. in Woodland when the Harley struck the Polaris as the Polaris was turning right. The Harley fell over onto the driver’s side of the vehicle. Johnson fell off of they Harley after making contact with the Polaris. Johnson was transported to a hospital by a friend. Cowder and his passenger, Teresa L. Cowder, 61, of Woodland were not injured.
On April 27 at 7:34 a.m. on state Route 879/Shawville Croft Highway at its intersection with Shawville Highway in Goshen Township, a 2001 Subaru Forester driven by Vincent L. Panebianco, 33, of Ridgway was traveling on state Route 970 and approached a stop sign at a 4-way intersection with SR 879. He slowed at the stop sign but failed to come to a complete stop and entered into the four-way intersection. A 2017 Ford F250 Supercab driven by David M. Leonard, 47, of Frenchville was traveling west on SR 879 and had the right-of-way when the Subaru attempted to cross the roadway and caused a collision. There were no injuries to either driver or to two juvenile passengers, both age 11, in Leonard’s truck. Assisting on scene were emergency responders from Lawrence Township Vol. Fire Co., Goshen Vol. Fire CO. and Clearfield EMS.
On April 27 at 6:48 p.m. on state Route 253/Fourth Avenue west of Third Street in Woodward Township, a 2020 Toyota Tacoma driven by Jeffrey G. Bubb Jr., 52, of Ramey was traveling westbound, exited the northern side of the roadway and struck a tree stump, continued traveling about two more feet and struck another tree. There were no injuries.