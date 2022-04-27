State Police at Clearfield
On Monday at 9:54 p.m., state police found Nathan Folmar, 41, of Philipsburg in a van parked outside the home of a 47-year-old woman who has a Protection From Abuse order against him. Folmar also had an active arrest warrant against him. Troopers found Folmar partially lying underneath a bed in the back of the van. When asked, Folmar said his name was “Andy.” When troopers began to take him into custody, Folmar began to yell for help from the woman who had a PFA against him. The woman then began to interfere with police and attempted to grab and threatened to punch the troopers and told them to get off her property. Both were eventually taken into custody and Folmar was found with 44 grams of methamphetamine and a digital scale.
Folmar was arrested for the PFA violation, resisting arrest, providing false name to law enforcement and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. The woman was charged with hindering apprehension, obstructing the administration of law and disorderly conduct.
The next day, it was discovered Caleb Perks, 22, of Osceola Mills was living at the residence and the female has an active PFA against him. Perks was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
———
Someone stole a black spinner BMX bike valued at $400 that was near the front of the Hawk Run Apartments along 6th Street in Morris Township sometime between 9 p.m. on April 22 and 9 a.m. on April 23. The bike also has red and blue coloring on it. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
Tuesday at 8:40 p.m. state police were informed that the Lawrence Township Police Department was engaged in a high speed chase of Ronald Scott Timko, 31. State police took the lead in the pursuit within Houtzdale borough. After fleeing for approximately 40 miles, Timko lost control of the motorcycle and fled on foot. After an extended search, Timko was located in Wallaceton. After a struggle, Timko was taken into custody. He was found to be DUI and was in possession of methamphetamine.
———
On Monday, someone stole four pieces of lumber from a residence along Witman Street in Morris Township valued at $100. Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police.
———
Yesterday at 1 a.m. a 53-year-old Curwensville man and a 49-year-old Curwensville man engaged in a physical altercation along Ridge Avene in Pike Township. Both were cited for harassment.
———
The state police are investigating several incidents that occurred at SCI-Houtzdale.
Clearfield Borough Police
Police served a warrant on a male that held an active warrant after Lawrence Township Police stopped a vehicle that the male was in.
———
Clearfield Police responded to the Clearfield Driving Park for a male that was bitten by a dog.
———
Clearfield Police responded to Nichols Street for a report of hit and run. During the investigation police found that a vehicle had struck a parked car rendering it disabled and the vehicle fled the scene. Officers later located the vehicle and found the driver to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending.
———
Police responded to a minor accident along North Front Street and East Locust Street. Police report no injuries and one vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
———
Police responded to disturbance along Bigler Avenue between a male and female. Officers were able to handle the incident on scene.
———
Police are investigating an act of vandalism that occurred at the River Walk. Police report that several of the stones that sit on the wall were pushed over into the river causing them to damage. The investigation continues.
Curwensville Borough Police
Police were called to a Walnut Street residence for the report of a male who had physically assaulted a female, allegedly threatening the female with a firearm and striking the female with a knife. Police arrested Nickolas J. Eddy on charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
———
Police were called to Sunset Lane for the report of a male shooting a crossbow in an unsafe manner. Police arrived on scene to find the male gone.
———
Police made contact with Amanda Humberson and Vaughn Humberson who both were found to have warrants. After resisting arrest, the male was placed in custody in addition to the female. Both were transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police were called to Ridgeview Elder Care for the report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was found to be gone prior to arrival.
———
Police were called to a medical facility on State Street for the report of a stolen prescription pad. The item was subsequently located.
———
Police were called to a minor two vehicle crash at the Filbert Street/Meadow Street intersection. No injuries were reported.