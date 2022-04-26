Lawrence Township Police
On April 25 at 8:47 p.m. on 104th Calvary Road, officers were on patrol in the area of Montgomery Run Road when they came behind a vehicle that was swerving in the roadway. Officers conducted a traffic stop on 104th Calvary Road and found the driver was Jeffery Hummel, 64, of Clearfield. Hummel was to be under the influence of a controlled substance and found in possession of a small amount of marijuana. This case is pending lab results.
State Police at Ebensburg
On April 25 at 6:30 p.m. on the 3200-block of St. Lawrence Road, Chest Township, police handled a domestic incident between John Ross, 40, of Flinton and a 37-year-old Flinton woman. Ross was cited for harassment/physical contact.
State Police at DuBois
On April 18 at 2:34 p.m. on SR 153 State Park Road in Huston Township north of Anderson Creek Road, the driver of a 2020 Ford Explorer was traveling north and lost control on icy roadway conditions. The Ford began to spin counter clockwise and struck a tree. PSP were assisted by Penfield Vol. Fire Co.
On April 18 at 2:54 p.m. on I80 east of Gordon Road at mile marker 108.6 in Pine Township, a 2017 Honda Accord was traveling west when it lost control, striking the guard rail. There were no injuries.
On April 18 at 1:32 p.m. on I80 west of Gordon Road at mile marker 108.3 in Pine Township, a 2007 Ford Focus driven by Steel T. Boyer, 18, of Mohrsville was traveling west in the left lane when he lost control of the vehicle and slid across the right lane and off the roadway, then overturned. There were no injuries. PSP were assisted by Sandy Township Vol. Fire Co.
On April 18 at 7:10 p.m. on DuBois Rockton Road east of Murray Road in Brady Township, a 2017 Subaru Legacy driven by Reese W. Wells, 21, of Curwensville was traveling south when he lost control, traveled down and over an embankment and struck a tree. There were no injuries.
State Police at Punxsutawney
PSP is investigating a camp burglary that occurred between April 17 and April 20 on Westover Road in Chest Township, Clearfield County. A window screen was damaged. The camp is owned by a 60-year-old North Versailles man.
On April 21 at 7 a.m. on Tipple Road in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, a 2008 utility trailer was stolen from a 78-year-old Grampian male’s garage. The trailer is described as an 8 x 10-foot trailer with black side rails, a wooden deck, with wire mesh rear tailgate. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney.
State Police at Rockview
On April 25 at 6:33 p.m. on N. 7th Street/Alder Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP investigated an unemployment claim and bank account opened under a 36-year-old Philipsburg female’s name.
On April 23 at 10:25 p.m. on the 300-block of Barry Street in Rush Township, PSP responded to an incident between a father and son. It was determined that both parties, Kyle Taylor, 19, of Philipsburg, and Kevin Taylor, 48, of Sandy Ridge, were physical with one another and threatened each other’s safety. Harassment was cited for both males at District Court 49-3-03.