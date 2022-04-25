Clearfield Borough Police
Police are investigating a report of a bad check that had been passed to the Clearfield Fair Board. Police found the check had been returned due to a frozen/closed account.
Police were called to a local business after a door to the business was found to be unsecure and the business was closed. Police were able to secure the door.
Police checked on a suspicious vehicle along East Walnut Street and found several adult males who had been consuming alcohol under the age of 21.
Officers responded to Spruce Street for a report of a tenant being loud and disorderly. Police were able to handle the incident on scene.
Police responded to Turnpike Avenue for a theft complaint.
Police responded to West Second Avenue for a reported fight between a group of juveniles. Police are investigating the report.
Police responded to a noise complaint along Reed Street.
Police were called to Bridge Street for a male who was hearing people calling his name. Police found the male to be in need of mental health. He was transported to the hospital.
Police responded to the hospital for an activated fire alarm. The alarm was found to have malfunctioned.
Police were asked to check the welfare of a West Sixth Avenue resident. Police located the male and found him to be okay.
Police arrested a female along Spruce Street after she was found to have an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriffs Office. The female as transported to the Jail on the warrant.
Lawrence Township Police
On April 22 at 1:45 p.m. on Clearfield Glen Richey Highway south of White Road, a two-vehicle crash occurred. A 2019 Dodge Caravan driven by Victor M. Abersold, 66, of Clearfield parked his vehicle on the roadway near a crest of a hill while out on a delivery. As a 2014 Ford Escape driven by Tami K. Kelly, 62, of Olanta, crested the hill, she was unable to avoid impacting the rear of the Caravan. Glen Richey Vol. Fire Co. assisted at the scene.
On April 22 at 4:11 p.m. on Washington Avenue in Hyde east of Airstream Way, police were called to the area of the Hite Company and the railroad crossing for a four-vehicle non-reportable crash. The vehicles were traveling in an easterly direction in heavy school traffic when vehicles proceeded to slow down and stop for slow moving traffic. A 2004 Lincoln Aviator rear-ended a 2017 Honda CRV, which caused a chain reaction, resulting in the Honda being pushed into a 2018 GMC Terrain, and the GMC into a 2022 Honda Civic. There were no injuries and all four vehicles were driven from the scene.
On April 25 at 1:52 a.m. on the 2600-block of Montgomery Run Road, police were dispatched for a report of loud music. Officers made contact with Matthew Boyer, 20, and advised him of the complaint. Boyer denied the allegation, however, officers have been to the residence 11 times for reported noise complaints. Boyer was cited for disorderly conduct.
On April 24 at 4:49 p.m. on SR 879 Clearfield Shawville Highway west of Supercenter Drive, police responded to a two-vehicle crash. Two vehicles were stopped at a yield sign, yielding to another vehicle. A 2020 Jeep Compass, which was behind a 2013 Dodge Dart, began moving forward prior to the Dodge moving, subsequently striking the Dodge in the left rear bumper.
State Police at Clearfield
On April 23 at 11 p.m. PSP conducted a harassment/disorderly conduct incident on Elizabeth Street in Houtzdale. A 45-year-old male of Houtzdale threatened physical harm against a 35-year-old male and 32-year-old male, both of Houtzdale and repeatedly walked up and down the street, yelling and causing a public disturbance and annoyance. The arrestee was charged through District Court 46-3-04.
On April 17 at 3 p.m. on I80 at mile marker 113, A 2019 International Harvester was traveling eastbound in the left lane and allegedly sideswiped a 2022 Volvo in the right lane. The Volvo driver said he obtained minor damage as a result of the crash. Investigation discovered that the operator of the International had a suspended license. There were no injuries.
On April 8 at 4:40 p.m. at Dollar General, 1677 Dorsey Ave. in Irvona, Barbara Wiliams, 61, of Irvona was observed taking multiple goods from the store without paying for it, including painters tape, batteries, Tylenol, a pie server, party ribbon, party badge, fabric bond and a party light. Charges filed through District Judge James Glass office.
On April 12 at 7:05 a.m. on McNaul Street in Pike Township, PSP responded to an inactive domestic. A 34-year-old Curwensville male allegedly shoved a 52-year-old female of Curwensville. Charges were filed at District Court.