State Police at Clearfield
Between Feb. 9 and Feb. 22, a burglary occurred on Vanettas Lane in Decatur Township. Tyler Fox, 28, of Osceola Mills has been charged with burglary in the alleged thefts of Suboxone, XBox One, a NY Strip Steak, a pack of Newport cigarettes and $20 in cash.
———
On March 28 on the 2000 block of Wallaceton Bigler Highway in Bradford Township PSP investigated a drug overdose involving a 40-year-old West Decatur male.
———
A hit-and-run crash occurred on April 1 at 7:16 p.m. on Bloomington Glen Richey Highway in Pike Township. One of the vehicles involved was a 2013 Ford Flex driven by Christine E. Price, 34, of Olanta. The other vehicle was not identified in the report.
———
On April 2 at 7:55 a.m. on state Route 53/Boulevard in Beccaria Township, ,PSP responded to a hit and run crash on the 900 block of 53 Boulevard at Regal Mart. Between April 1 at 8:30 p.m. and April 2 and 7:55 a.m., a 2016 Subaru Legacy was traveling south when it left the roadway, crossed the northbound lane, struck a culvert with its undercarriage and struck the Regal Mart entry gate and then the business sign. The vehicle came to a stop and the driver, Braden G. Swoope, 22, of Glen Hope fled the scene. Swoope later reported the crash to PSP at 1:45 p.m. on April 2.
———
On April 12 an act of trespassing and harassment occurred as ATV riders crossed private property. The property owner got into an argument with the ATV riders which became physical. All parties involved denied prosecution.
———
On April 4 at 6:32 a.m. on Allen Street in Chester Hill Borough, unknown person(s) stole items from a motor vehicle and fled in an unknown direction. Stolen were a Craftsman tool set, Seneca cigarettes, Suboxone, Omeprazole and about $25 in change.
———
On April 12 at 3:49 a.m. on the 300 block of Dale Road in Bradford Township, Savannah Mayerchak, 35, of Corsica was observed in an 84-year-old Woodland woman’s residence without consent. The victim said she did not give Mayerchak permission to come into the house, stating Mayerchak “pushed” her way past the victim and laid on her couch. Mayerchak was taken into custody without incident. Charges were prepared through District Court and she was taken to Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment.
———
On April 13 at 12:30 a.m. at the Dollar General on 1900 Kylertown Drifting Highway in Cooper Township, Ramon Leonard, 36, of Shenandoah, put trash in a dumpster behind the store without permission. Charges pending.
———
On April 14 at 1:06 a.m. on 53 Boulevard/Dorsey Avenue in Irvona Borough, Dakota Canfield, 25, of Clearfield was found to be operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On April 14 a kayak was found in the area of Camp Corbly Road and Banner Ridge Road in Greenwood Township. The owner can contact 814-857-3800 for more information.
———
Between April 15 and April 16 on Old Erie Pike in Boggs Township, unknown person(s) traveled to a 71-year-old West Decatur male’s property and removed a large metal wagon wheel that was covered in decorative lights. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On April 18 at 5:23 a.m. on the 800 block of N. Front Street in Decatur Township, James McClenahan, 25, of Hanover was found operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Charges are pending blood results.
———
On April 18 at 8:56 p.m. on Electric Avenue in Woodward Township, an assault occurred. Joseph Kowalcyk, 50, of Houtzdale was charged with simple assault against a 27-year-old male of Houtzdale and lodged in CCJ.
———
On April 19 at 3:36 p.m. on Water Street/Potter Street in Karthaus Township, PSP responded to a report of a physical altercation. Both involved persons refused to cooperate regarding prosecution.
———
On April 20 at 12:47 a.m. on Sue Street in Houtzdale Borough, a 59-year-old Houtzdale female was attempting to make flight reservations and was unknowingly directed to another website, booked and paid for her airline tickets that were not legitimate. The public should use caution if they are redirected to www.vaccationtravel.com or any other website with grammatical errors.
———
On April 20 at 2:14 p.m. on the 1400 block of McGeorge Road in Lawrence Township, a 71-year-old Clearfield male was traveling on the roadway when the rear window of his truck unexpectedly shattered. Thinking it was a gunshot, the victim immediately drove away from the scene and reported the incident, which is ongoing.
———
On April 21 at 11:27 a.m. on state Route 969/Lumber City Highway in Pike Township, a 2007 Peterbilt dump truck was traveling south and while negotiating a left turn on the roadway, and left the right side of the roadway. Matthew J. Hayward, Sr., 35, of Osceola Mills, attempted to steer the truck back onto the roadway, lost control, struck a guard rail and overturned. He was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Rescue Hose and Ladder Ambulance for treatment.
———
On April 22 at 3:28 p.m. on the 300 block of Kent Lane in Graham Township, PSP investigated a possible theft.
———
On April 23 at 10:21 a.m. on Deer Creek Road in Morris Township, PSP received a report of property found. The property is being held at the station. Those who have information should contact Clearfield PSP.
———
On April 23 at 2:56 p.m. on Clinton Street in Cooper Township, PSP responded for a domestic incident between Tyler Wetzel, 36, of Grassflat and Megan Conklin, 39 of Grassflat. Both were charged.
———
On April 23 at 4:18 p.m. on April Lane in Morris Township, troopers responded for a report of a physical domestic. It was discovered that Robbie Emigh, 52, of Philipsburg and Vincent Williams, 53, of Morrisdale, engaged in a physical altercation causing physical injury to both. Both were taken into custody and transported tp PSP Clearfield for processing on charges of simple assault, harassment, public intoxication and DUI.
———
On March 23 at 5:45 p.m. PSP was assisting the medical staff at Penn Highlands Clearfield with a 15-year-old juvenile patient who was uncooperative. While attempting to restrain the juvenile to the bed, he called a tech vulgar names and spit in her mouth. Charges are pending. The victim was a 21-year-old female of Blandburg.
———
On March 9 at 2:22 a.m. a theft occurred at a business on the 1900 block of Henderson Street in Woodward Township. The 81-year-old Houtzdale victim said an unknown male entered their place of business an stole three auto catalytic converters valued at $300 each. Anyone with information is asked to call PSP.
———
PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault at the Quehanna Boot Camp between a 56-year-old male and a 30-year-old male, both inmates.
———
PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault between two inmates at SCI Houtzdale on April 2.
———
On April 2 at 8:50 a.m. PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale between two inmates.
———
On April 8 at 7:42 p.m. on the 100 block of Pike Street in Gulich Township PSP found a plastic bottle full of used needles on the property located at 354 Walnut St. in Gulich Township. The needles were destroyed by PSP.
———
PSP are investigated in incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale betwen a 30-year-old male and a 50-year-old female.
———
On April 10 at 2:04 p.m. on the 500 block of State Street in Curwensville Borough, PSP responded to a report of harassment. Ronald Green, 33, of Curwensville was cited for harassment.
———
On April 12 at 1:19 p.m. on McCartney Road in Bigler Township, PSP responded to a report of terroristic threats.
———
PSP investigated an incident at the Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Decatur Townnship where a detainee alleged he was raped by another detainee. Investigation is ongoing.
———
PSP investigated an incident at Moshannon Valley Processing Center in Decatur Township where marijuana was found in the bunk area of the facility. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On April 14 at 11:20 a.m. on the 2700 block of Egypt Road in Bradford Township, Ryan Lenhart, 33, of Woodland allegedly entered an unoccupied residence through a window. He was found sitting inside the residence and was intoxicated. He was placed under arrest for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was arraigned on the charges and released on unsecured bail.