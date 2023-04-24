Clearfield Regional Police
On April 23, at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the morning, police attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation. Upon the officer activating his emergency lights, the vehicle turned right into Stewart Avenue off of Weaver Street in Clearfield Borough. The male driver then jumped from the moving vehicle and ran through yards in that area towards Clearfield Street. At the time the male was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers. Anyone with information on the individual is asked to contact police.
———
Officers arrested a female on an active arrest warrant through the Clearfield County Sheriff’s Office after officers located her along Nichols Street in Clearfield Borough. The female was transported to the Clearfield County Jail and placed in the jail on the warrant.
———
Police report that known adult males entered the CVS store in Clearfield Borough, removed items and used those items to damage an outside picnic table. Officers were able to conduct the investigation and found those responsible. Charges are pending on two adult males.
———
Charges of simple assault and other related charges were filed on a 21-year-old female who fled after she had assaulted her father. The female left the area on foot and was unable to be located by police.
———
A 23-year-old man from Mahaffey was arrested for DUI after he was stopped along Clearfield Curwensville Highway for a traffic violation. Upon initiating the stop officers found the male to be under the influence of alcohol.
———
A 21-year-old male is facing charges after he was found to under the influence of alcohol and driving on DUI Suspended Driver’s License. The male was found to have an active warrant as well.
State Police at Ebensburg
On March 11 at 8:52 p.m. on the 1500-block of Executive Drive in Reade Township, Cambria County, PSP investigated a one-vehicle crash involving a 2004 Jeep which lead to the driver being arrested for DUI. Bradley Beers, 33, of Coalport was charged.
———
Between Dec. 15, 2022 and March 6, 2023, a theft occurred on the 100 block of Church Hill Road in White Township, Cambria County. The theft occurred when unknown person(s) took electrical connectors from four different campers. Victims were a 72-year-old Coalport male, a 33-year-old Hollidaysburg male, a 49-year-old Altoona male, and a 54-year-old Tyrone male.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 27-28, on East Pine Street in Mahaffey, it was reported to PSP that a 5-year-old Mahaffey Borough female reported to a school employee that she was being paddled at home. This is an ongoing investigation.
State Police at Rockview
On April 23 at 12:19 a.m. on North Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP was dispatched to Nittany Minit Mart for a disturbance. A 26-year-old Altamonte Spring, Fla. male and a 40-year-old Allport male were charged with disorderly conduct.