State Police at Clearfield
On April 22 at 7:51 a.m. on the 800 block of Cooper Avenue in Cooper Township, PSP responded for the report of a domestic incident. Cody Rinehart, 32, and Ashley Rinehart, 31, both of Grassflat, were cited for simple harassment through District Court 46-3-03.
———
On March 30 at 11:38 a.m. on the 500 block of Cataract Road in Karthaus Township, PSP investigated a report of trespassing. Through further investigation, it was reported that Mart Brletric, 45, of Templeton, did trespass on property owned by an 82-year-old Howard man without permission. Charges will be filed through District Court for trespassing.
———
On April 21 at 11:29 p.m. on Curtin Street/Stone Street in Osceola Borough, a traffic stop was conducted on a black Volkswagen Jetta. The 37-year-old Osceola Mills female was taken into custody for suspicion of DUI.
———
On April 20 at 9:21 a.m. on Blue Ball Road in Boggs Township, a burglary was investigated. It was discovered that an unknown person entered the 44-year-old West Decatur male’s garage and stole an air tank valued at $300.
———
Between March 6 and March 10 on Legion Hill Road in Penn Township, PSP received an incident regarding a theft and criminal mischief. The incident occurred as a known person arrived on scene. Once on scene, the known person removed several items from the residence owned by a 49-year-old Morrisdale man, and caused extensive damage to the residence. Investigation is still ongoing.
———
On April 21 at 10:31 a.m. on the 1000 block of Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, a wallet was brought to PSP Clearfield that was found at the Pilot rest area in Falls Creek off of state Route 215. Attempts are being made to contact the owner.
———
On April 12, an act of trespassing and harassment occurred as ATV riders crossed private property. The property owner got into an argument with the ATV riders and became physical. All parties declined prosecution.
———
On April 20 at 6:48 p.m. on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, a 2004 Yamaha V-Star driven by Brian S. Vineyard, 58, of Wallaceton was traveling south and while negotiating a left hand curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a ditch with multiple tree branches before coming to a final rest. Vineyard suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to UPMC Altoona by Moshannon Valley EMS.
———
On April 20 at 9:11 p.m. on the 500 block of Bridgeport Road in Pike Township, PSP were called for a report of a scam advertisement on Facebook regarding dogs for sale. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On April 20 at 9:08 p.m. on the 600 block of Houtz Street in Woodward Township, PSP were called to check the welfare of the residence in the household. The males at the residence stated they got into a verbal argument.
———
Between April 18 and April 20 on Anderson Creek Road in Pine Township, a black 2003 Dodge Ram 2500 bearing state license plate ZPS-0160 was reported stolen from a 56-year-old Penfield male. Anyone with information should call PSP Clearfield.
———
On April 20 at 3:43 p.m. on the 1000 block of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, PSP investigated a report of a domestic altercation. Two known females, Melissa Bookman, 45, of Philipsburg and Hayle Vandal, 21, of Philipsburg were engaged in unwanted physical contact with each other. Both were cited for harassment.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On April 21 at 1:17 a.m. on Sylvia Road/Bethel Road in Burnside Township, troopers conducted a vehicle stop on a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado after observing traffic violations. Amber Inzana, 28, of Northern Cambria, was discovered to be operating the vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Troopers discovered Inzana initially provided a false name. A criminal complaint was filed and Inzana was transported to Clearfield County Jail to await arraignment.
State Police at Rockview
On April 8 at 1 p.m. on state Route 220/S. Eagle Valley Road in Worth Township, Centre County in front of Port Matilda Sportsman Club, a two vehicle crash occurred involving Victoria S. Knepp, 29, of Bellefonte, her passenger, Zacharyia T. McIntire, 29, of Altoona; and Andrew F. Cutter, 28, of Philipsburg. Minor injuries were reported.
———
On April 20 at 7:41 a.m. on state Route 53/E. Presqueisle Street in Philipsburg Borough, a 2018 Ford Focus driven by Andrew T. Bertothy, 43, of Philipsburg was at a stop sign at the intersection of S. 2nd Street and E. Presqueisle Street waiting to enter the stream of traffic. A 2019 Mazda CX-5 driven by Karen S. Desimone, 48, of Philipsburg was traveling westbound along E. Presqueisle Street. While traveling, the Mazda was struck by the Ford. There were no injuries.