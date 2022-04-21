State Police at Clearfield
A two-vehicle crash occurred April 18 at 2:21 p.m. on Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 121.7 in Bradford Township. A 2014 Nissan Altima driven by Isabella D. Palumbo, 19, of Mill Hall was traveling in the left lane of travel and an unknown vehicle was traveling in the right hand lane. The Nissan lost control due to slippery road conditions while negotiating a right curve. The Nissan exited the left lane of travel and struck the other vehicle on the left side, traveled back across the left lane and onto the south berm, striking a ditch. The other vehicle continued to travel westbound, failing to stop. There were no injuries.
On April 9 at 1:36 p.m. on Woodland Bigler Highway in Bradford Township, a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox owned by a 63-year-old female and 66-year-old male, both of Woodland, was struck by a stray bullet when they were pulling into a driveway off of Woodland Bigler Highway near Dollar General. The bullet appeared to have been shot east of that location and then traveled west. The incident appears to have been accidental in nature. Anyone with information is encouraged to call PSP Clearfield.
On March 29 at 10:50 p.m. on the 1800-block of Deer Creek Road in Morris Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2018 Toyota Corolla. Both April Tressel, 31, of Fallentimber and Lynn Kovach, 37, of Curwensville provided false names to law enforcement. Tressel was also in possession of drugs. Charges filed through District Court.
On April 18 at 4:37 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 110 in Pine Township, a 2017 Freightliner truck driven by Daniel N. Frey, 33, of Brookville was in the left lane and a 2020 Jeep Cherokee driven by Raychel N. Polanski, 28, of Erie was in the right lane. Both units were approaching a traffic backlog due to a previous crash. The truck attempted to stop but lost control and began to slide to the right lane and struck the rear of the Jeep. Both operators were wearing seat belts and were not injured. The Jeep was towed from the scene.
On April 18 at 3:29 p.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 114 in Lawrence Township, a 2020 Mack truck driven by a PennDOT driver, 28, of Philadelphia was traveling in the left lane and a 2016 Volvo diesel truck driven by Aleko A. Zaimov, 55, of Stroudsburg, was in the right lane. The Volvo entered into the left lane without yielding to the Mack truck, which attempted to avoid being struck by traveling off the left berm and striking the guard rails. The Volvo fled the scene by continuing west, however was stopped due to heavy traffic related to the weather conditions. PSP was able to make contact with the Volvo driver and obtained information to complete the crash report. There were no injuries.
On April 18 at 2:29 p.m. on I80 eastbound at mile marker 136 in Cooper Township, a 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 driven by Christopher Laub, 59, of Warminster was traveling eastbound. Due to the heavy snowfall and poor road conditions, Laub lost control of his vehicle and traveled off the right berm, down an embankment and collided with a tree. He was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.
On April 5 at 7:30 a.m. on the 1100-block of Main Street in Coalport Borough, PSP was dispatched to check the welfare of Timothy Grimes, 24, of Westover because he was passed out in his 2006 Saab. Upon arrival, Grimes was being treated by EMS. Grimes gave consent for a vehicle search. Prescription pills and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. Charges files through District Court James Glass’s office.
On March 22, PSP investigated a burglary that occurred between March 16 and March 22 on the 200-block of Coalport Borough. An unknown person(s) gained access to the residence of an 85-year-old Coalport woman through the basement door and stole numerous items, including a Bulova watch, wedding ring, heart necklace, class ring, camera, cigarette lighters, grandpa pins, lantern battery, red Budweiser cooler, glucose machine, men’s house coat, case of sewing thread, scissors, Red Devil hand vacuum, Stanley socket set and a jar of pennies. The investigation continues.
State Police at DuBois
On April 12 at 10:26 p.m. on Barabas Road in Brady Township, a 39-year-old Luthersburg female and 45-year-old Luthersburg male engaged in a verbal altercation that later turned physical when the male pushed the victim, grabbed her around the throat on three occasions, threatened to kill her with a shotgun and struck her with the shotgun on the shoulder. Charges are pending at District Court 46-3-01.