State Police at Clearfield
On March 31 at 2:53 a.m. on Highview Road/Village Way in Lawrence Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a 2007 Toyota Camry. The operator, Jonathan Waddel, 32, of Haynesville, Va. provided a false name at the time of the stop. Upon investigation, the operator’s real name was obtained and he was found to have warrants out of the state of Virginia for failure to register for Megan’s Law. The passenger in the vehicle was also found to have warrants. Both were lodged in Clearfield County Jail. Charges are pending.
———
On March 20 at 1:46 a.m. on Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, PSP conducted a traffic stop on a reported stolen 2010 Honda Civic. Dustin Bush, 37, of Osceola Mills was placed in custody for suspected DUI, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending. The passenger was found to have warrants and was also placed in custody.
———
On March 11 at 4 p.m. on Old Store Road in Karthaus Township, PSP investigated a theft. The victim was a 28-year-old Pottersdale female.
———
On Feb. 18 at 3:17 a.m. on Pine Street in Curwensville Borough, PSP responded for a reported assault. Following the investigation, the caller, Christopher Chelgren, 38, of Curwensville was arrested for burglary, trespassing, simple assault and other related charges.
———
On March 15 at 2 a.m. on Pinetop Road in Bradford Township, PSP arrested a known female for trespassing.
———
On March 19 on Filbert Street in Curwensville Borough, PSP investigated a known 38-year-old Grampian female for endangering the welfare of a child, a 15-year-old female of Penn Township.
———
On April 18 at 10:17 a.m. on the 5500-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township, PSP received a report of a stolen license plate from a known male in Morris Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield at 814-857-3800.
———
On April 18 at 1:08 p.m. on the 400 block of Church Street in Morris Township, PSP received a report of harassing communications from an unknown individual. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
State Police at Rockview
On April 15 at 7:13 a.m. on I-80 eastbound, Macey K. Hess, 23 of Dowagiac, Mich. was driving a 2012 Subaru Impreza and became tired while driving from Michigan to Connecticut. The driver said she must have fallen asleep and realized her vehicle was leaving the right side of the road and couldn’t regain control, causing it to leave the roadway and strike an embankment. There were no injuries.