State Police at Rockview
On April 3 at 10:31 p.m. on I80 at Beech Creek Road at the intersection with the Exit 148 off ramp in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Oscar Mejia, 43, of Brockton, Mass. was entering Beech Creek Road from the eastbound ramp and failed to stop at a posted stop sign, striking the guiderail. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front of the vehicle and required towing. There were no injuries to the driver or his passengers, Katia A. Amaya Abrego, 23, and a 4-year-old female, both of Brockton, Mass.
———
On April 17 at 3:08 p.m. on I80 westbound near mile marker 149.8 in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, a 2021 Jeep Renegade driven by Margeric Gonzalez, 28, of Lyndhurst, Ohio was traveling in the right hand lane and struck the rear of a 2011 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Luis E. Delgado Franco, 24, of Lehigh Acres, Fla. that was also traveling westbound in the right hand lane. Gonzalez was transported from the scene by Snow Show EMS to Mount Nittany Medical Center for treatment.
Lawrence Township Police
A 35-year-old unidentified Clearfield man was taken into custody following an incident of domestic violence Tuesday.
Officers reported being dispatched to a motel on the Clearfield Shawville Highway for a report of a known man engaged in a physical altercation with a known woman following a verbal argument. The man had charges filed against him. The case is pending a preliminary hearing