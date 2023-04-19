Clearfield Regional Police
Clearfield Regional Police assisted Clearfield EMS with a medical emergency along Lawhead Avenue in Hyde.
———
Officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Dorey Street in Clearfield Borough for a vehicle that was being operated in reverse. Officers were able to make contact and found the vehicle to be disabled. Officers were able to get the driver into a safe spot for the vehicle to be parked.
———
A noise complaint was called in to police from a resident along Zimmerman Avenue. Officers responded, but were unable to locate anything.
———
A man was taken into custody along Washington Ave in Hyde and transported for a mental health evaluation after he had made several statements about harming himself and others.
———
Police responded to the hospital for a patient that was seeking treatment from an assault that had taken place. Police found that the altercation occurred in the Borough of Houtzdale and the incident was turned over to the PA State Police
———
An incident of retail theft was investigated by police. Officers report that a known male entered a store in Clearfield Borough, and removed items without paying for them. Charges are pending.
———
Police responded to a residence on Pifer Road in Lawrence Township after an intoxicated male engaged in a dispute with family members who were not allowing him to operate a vehicle while intoxicated. Officers were able to the handle the situation on scene.
———
Police were unable to locate suspicious individuals that were to be messing around parked vehicles along Martin Street in Clearfield Borough.
———
Police responded to East Pine Street in Clearfield Borough for a female that was removing items from a neighbors mailbox. Officers arrived and checked the area, but were unable to locate the female.
State Police at Ebensburg
PSP are investigating the theft of an air compressor on Reade Street in Blandburg, Reade Township that occurred between March 31 and April 15. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP at 814-471-6500. The victim was a 63-year-old Blandburg female.
———
On April 3 at 10:58 p.m. on Roseland Road east of Viking Drive in Reade Township, a 2020 Toyota Sienna driven by Dharav K. Kakkad, 18, of Lancaster was traveling westbound, left the roadway and struck a utility pole. No injuries reported.
State Police at Clearfield
On April 8 at 6:39 a.m. on Clark Road in Knox Township, unknown individuals dumped several containers of bathroom/kitchen tile and drywall debris over an embankment. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On April 8 at 4:35 p.m. on Grassflat Avenue/Odyssey Lane in Cooper Township, a black Yamaha Wolverine fled from police after committing a traffic violation.
State Police at Rockview
On April 5 at 5:01 a.m. on the 3000 block of U.S. Route 322/Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, Clearfield County, a 2021 Toyota CHR driven by Anthony J. Bonanno, 52, of Millville, N.J., was traveling westbound and struck a deer in the roadway. The vehicle continued for a short distance and stopped partially in the travel lane. There were no injuries to the driver. PSP were assisted on scene by Port Matilda VFC.