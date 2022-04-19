Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to a noise complaint on Leavy Avenue.
Police responded to an abandoned residence along East Sixth Street for a report of juveniles that were inside the structure. Officers arrived and were unable to locate anyone.
Police responded to Spruce Street for a disturbance. Police arrived and found a male in need of mental health. The male was transported to the hospital.
Officers assisted a motorist along North Second Street who had locked their keys inside their vehicle.
Police responded to South Fifth Street for a welfare check. Officers arrived and found everything to be okay.
Police initiated a traffic stop and found the driver to have an active warrant from the Clearfield County Sheriffs Office. The driver was transported to CCJ on the warrant.
Lawrence Township Police
On April 13 police responded to Highview Road for a report of a disorderly drunk female who was throwing things in the residence. Prior to police arrival, it was also found that the female had pushed her mother. Officers arrived on scene and made contact with all parties. Charges are pending on Mackenzie Thomas, 28.