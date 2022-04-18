Curwensville Borough Police
Police were dispatched to a Schofield Street residence for the report of loud music. Upon arrival everything was found to be in order.
———
Police were dispatched to a Walnut Street address for the report of an active physical domestic assault. The offender and victim were found to be separated upon arrival. The victim was found to have injuries to her head and neck was transported to the hospital by EMS. The offender, who was barricaded inside the residence, was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police executed a mental health warrant on an individual residing at Locust Street Apartments.
———
Police made contact with a group of juveniles trespassing on the Meadow Street railroad bridge. The juveniles initially appeared to run from the police but were subsequently detained and custody was transferred to the appropriate guardians.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Curwensville Tyrone Highway for multiple moving violations. The individual was found to be suspected of DUI of alcohol and drugs. The driver was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending.
———
Police made contact with an individual sleeping in a vehicle on Spila Road. Upon contact the individual was found to have drug paraphernalia in plain view on their lap. After further investigation the individual was found to be suspected of being under the influence of drugs. The male was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on Bloomington Avenue for multiple moving violations. The driver was found to be suspected of DUI of drugs. The individual was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw. Charges are pending.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on Meadow Street for multiple moving violations. The driver was found to have warrants and was suspected to be DUI of drugs. Charges are pending.
———
Police were called to a Lippert Street address for the report of a break-in. It was found that several individuals had breached a secured residence. Investigation continues.
———
Police were called to School Street for the report of a suspicious male standing in the roadway. Upon arrival it was found the male was standing on the road talking to a person inside a parked vehicle.
———
Police handled a call regarding harassment at a Fredricka Avenue residence where a female was reporting to be harassed by another individual driving by her house. Both were advised to cease contact with each other.
———
Police were called to a Schofield Street residence for the report of a noise complaint. Upon investigation there was no active disturbance.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on McNaul Street to which the driver was found to have warrants. The driver was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police located an individual at the Curwensville Commons that had warrants. The male was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail.
———
Police were called to a State Street residence for a burglary alarm activation. Upon investigation everything was found to be secured and in order.
———
Police handled an incident regarding fraudulent checks. Investigation continues.
———
Police were called to a McNaul Street residence for the report of an active assault. Upon arrival the male offender was found to have fled the scene. A search ensued. Investigation continues.
Lawrence Township Police
On March 20, police were called to the 1200-block of Riverview Road for the report of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, Gail M. Ross fled the scene. Police made contact with the victim who advised he had been assaulted by Ross, whereas Ross allegedly hit him on the face. Ross was later located at the residence by police where she was taken into custody and transported to Penn Highlands for a mental health warrant. Ross is being charged with both harassment and disorderly conduct.
———
On April 17 at 2:54 a.m., police conducted a traffic stop in the area of Old Erie Pike and Lawrence Grange Road for various moving violations an an equipment violation. Upon approaching the vehicle, the operator, later identified as Jason Stiles, 44, of Clearfield, fled from officers, ultimately causing a pursuit to be activated. Officers continued to pursue Stiles, having speeds in excess of 90 mph on Old Erie Pike. The pursuit continued onto Scribbers Road and continued onto Clover Hill Road until reaching Krebs Highway. Stiles ultimately pulled off the roadway onto Crooked Sewer Road, fleeing from his vehicle on foot into a wooded area where he was taken into custody after a short struggle. Stiles was found to be under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of crystal methamphetamine as well as having a suspended drivers license. Stiles refused to provide a legal blood sample and was housed in CCJ on charges to be arraigned.
———
On April 16 at 11:58 p.m. officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Clearfield Curwensville Highway. It was found that Anthony Sheredy, 18, of Curwensville was in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Charges filed.
———
On April 15 at 10:34 p.m. police were patrolling Mount Joy Road and River Road when officers came behind a vehicle with a third brake light out on the 300-block of Mount Joy Road. A traffic stop was initiated and Chris Moore, 50, of Clearfield was found to be DUI of a controlled substance. moore was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield where a chemical test of blood was performed. Charges are pending lab results.
State Police at Clearfield
On April 7 at 9:53 p.m. on the 3400-block of Zion Road in Knox Township, Harold Coates, 59, of New Millport was charged with possession of methamphetamines and related offenses during a traffic stop.
———
On April 14 at 11 a.m. on the 1100-block of Main Street in Coalport Borough, Joseph Fletcher, 28, of Flinton was given a no trespass notice from Minit Mart in Coalport. Fletcher entered the store on that date after receiving his no trespassing notice. Charges of criminal trespass defiant were filed against Fletcher.
———
On April 15 at 2:15 p.m. on Hardscrabble Road in Morris Township, PSP received a report of an identity theft. A 61-year-old Munson male explained he had received a credit card in the mail that he did not request. Investigation continues.
———
On April 12 at 10:31 a.m. on the 400-block of Allport Cutoff in Morris Township, PSP investigated a student who was suspected to have a vape pen with suspected marijuana inside. Investigation continues.
———
On April 14 at 12:48 p.m. on SR 865 Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, a 2006 Saab 2.0T was traveling westbound when he left the roadway and impacted a tree, sustaining disabling damage to the front of the vehicle. The operator, Timothy W. Grimes, 24, of Coalport fled the scene prior to PSP arrival. The vehicle was towed. Investigation continues.
———
On April 11 at 3:55 p.m. on the 1700-block of Bloomington Glen Richey Highway in Lawrence Township, charges were filed through District Court 46-3-02 against Clyde Coates, 30, of Clearfield for flight to avoid apprehension during an incident that occurred on that date.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on March 5 at 1:15 a.m. on Crooked Sewer Road/Grange Avenue in Woodward Township for summary violations. During the traffic stop, a 43-year-old Frenchville male was suspected to be DUI of alcohol. Charges filed through District Court.
———
PSP conducted a traffic stop for summary violations on a 2006 Dodge Dakota on Krebs Highway in Lawrence Township on March 20 at 3:17 a.m. A 23-year-old Clearfield male was discovered to be DUI of alcohol. Charges filed through District Court.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On April 15 at 9:35 p.m. on SR 36 E Main Street in Bell Township, Clearfied County, PSP came across an ATV crash with two occupants. Both the driver, a 28-year-old female of Punxsutawney and the passenger, a 38-year-old male, were transported by Jefferson County EMS to UPMC Altoona for injuries sustained in the crash. Troopers were assisted on scene by Community Vol. Fire Co., Fire Police and EMS of Mahaffey.
State Police at Rockview
On April 11 at 3:11 p.m. on the 100-block of Repasky Road in Snow Shoe Township, Centre County, the Centre County Sheriff’s office served a PFA on Charles Garrett, 57, of Clarence. Sheriff deputies seized firearms pursuant to the PFA. On April 13, additional firearms were located in the residence that were not relinquished to sheriff deputies. Charges filed through District Court 49-3-03.