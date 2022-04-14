Bigler Township Regional Police
On April 13 at 8:26 p.m. police received a call stating people were inside an abandoned building on Main Street in Madera, the former Quick Check building. Police responded and located two people outside of the building, who stated they were considering purchasing and structure and were examining it. They agreed that there were better times to be doing that activity. Police were assisted by Mann K9.
———
On April 13 at 9:32 p.m. police received a call about a one-vehicle crash on the 400-block of Banion Road in Madera with unknown injuries or entrapment. The vehicle reportedly struck a tree. Police found the sole occupant, Tiffany Vanish, 18, had self-extricated and was not injured. Vanish told police that she was traveling eastbound when she swerved to miss a dead animal on the roadway and went off onto the soft berm of the highway and could not regain control. She left the road and came to rest against a group of trees. The vehicle received severe damage and was towed from the scene. Vanish was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not involved. Police were assisted by Madera EMS and Madera Vol. Fire Co.