State Police at Clearfield
On April 8 at 4:11 p.m. on the 100-block of Jury Street in Bradford Township, Kathryn Cowder, 22, of Bigler was charged for a dog law violation at District Court 46-3-03.
———
On March 8 at 7:29 p.m. on Rolling Stone Road in Cooper Township, it was reported that a theft occurred. A customer failed to pay a repair bill at Bigler Boyz Towing of Kylertown and left the area in their 2016 Kenworth truck. The unpaid bill for repair work was $172.87.
———
Between Sept. 15, 2021 and April 8, 2022, electrical wire was stolen from a pavilion at Summit Hill Methodist Church, 721 Summit Hill Rd. in Morrisdale, Graham Township.
———
On April 6 at 6:47 p.m. on Hardscrabble Road/Martin Drive in Morris Township, a traffic stop occurred on a 2003 Buick. The operator, Jon Boyer, 57, of Curwensville was determined to be impaired and in possession of methamphetamine. Additionally, Alisha Graham, 24, of Curwensville and William Blankenship, 47, of Houtzdale were also found to be in possession of methamphetamines. Charges to be filed at District Court 46-3-03.
———
On Feb. 11 at 9:30 p.m. on Heverly Boulevard in Beccaria Township, PSP responded for the report of criminal mischief. Victims were a 62-year-old Warriors Mark female and a 24-year-old Coalport male.
———
PSP is investigating a bad check that occurred at Rusty’s Oil and Propane, Spring Street in Houtzdale. A 31-year-old Houtzdale female used a check to pay for heating oil. The check was returned and the arrestee never attempted to correct the issue. Charges filed through district court 46-3-04. The amount owed is $414.90.
———
On April 5 at 11 a.m. on Grassflat Avenue in Cooper Township, it was reported that a Predator 2000W gas powered generator was stolen from a 59-year-old Grassflat male.
———
On March 3 at 5:54 p.m. on Washington Street in Beccaria Township, PSP responded for the report a 65-year-old female of Coalport attempting to harm herself.
———
On March 25 at 3 p.m. on the 600-block of Cooper Avenue, PSP investigated a theft that occurred on the 500-block of N. Centre Street in Philipsburg Borough, Centre County. It was reported that 34 Alprazolam 1 mg tablets were stolen from a 58-year-old Philipsburg female.
———
On April 6 at 11:25 p.m. it was reported that a 47-year-old Curwensville male’s unemployment had been hacked.
———
On Feb. 7 at 12 noon on the 200-block of Spring Street in Houtzdale, Tracy Dillen, 46, of Irvona provided a bad check to District Judge James Glass’ office for $40. Charges were filed.
———
On Jan. 10 at 12 noon on the 1000-block of Hill Street in Chester Hill Borough, a sexual assault was to have occurred at Hillcrest Apartments involving two juveniles. Investigation continues.
State Police at DuBois
On April 5 at 10:04 a.m. on Platt Road in Sandy Township, a 23-year-old Falls Creek female reported that her ex-girlfriend was sending her unwanted text messages after repeatedly being told not to contact the victim. A 23-year-old Falls Creek female was cited with harassment.