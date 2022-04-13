Bigler Township Regional Police
On April 11 police investigated a theft that occurred on Atlantic Avenue where an individual stopped and supposedly removed a bike and a scooter from the property. The identify of the suspect was learned and upon questioning the items were not removed. Complainant stated to drop the matter and not pursue charges, just to warn the individual to not be on the property again.
———
Police conducted a traffic stop on April 12 on the 400-block of Spruce Street on an older model Chevrolet Blazer that had severe damage to the front end and a loud exhaust. Police observed that the inspection sticker was fraudulent and the operator admitted he had no insurance on the vehicle. The registration plate was valid. The operator also had a suspended drivers license which was seized. Charges are pending.
Lawrence Township Police
On April 9 police were provided with an iPhone, charcoal grey in color, that was reportedly found at the Kwik Fill on South Second Street. LTPD is attempting to locate the owner of the cell phone.
State Police at Clearfield
PSP investigated a burglary that occurred on the 3600-block of Morrisdale Allport Highway in Morris Township between Aug. 1, 2021 and March 24. A 51-year-old Morrisdale man’s apartment was broken into and numerous firearms were stolen.
———
On March 30 it was reported to PSP that RH Dotts Energy, 5527 Glen Hope Blvd. in Beccaria Township, received a bad check on Jan. 25. The amount due was paid in full on April 11.
———
On April 12 at 2:15 p.m. on SR 970 Shawville Highway at Gio’s BBQ parking lot in Bradford Township, a 2004 Nissan XTerra was traveling through a traffic way and struck a gas pump. No injuries were reported.
———
On April 9 at 10:40 a.m. on Scott Lane in Decatur Township, a scratch was discovered on a 2022 Nissan Frontier belonging to a 38-year-old Philipsburg male.
———
On April 9 at 6:13 p.m. on US 322 Philipsburg Bigler Highway in Bradford Township a 2022 Kia Telluride driven by Nicole M. DiPietro, 25, of Punxsutawney was traveling north through an intersection while a green signal was displayed. The operator of a Ford Ranger truck made a left hand turn and hit the rear passenger door of the Kia, which sustained disabling damage as a result of the crash. The driver of the truck did not stop at the crash scene and continued to travel east on the Allport Cutoff. The truck was described as a late 1990 to early 2000s blue Ford Ford. Anyone with information should contact PSP at 814-857-3800.
———
On April 9 at 1 p.m. on First Street in Penn Township, PSP responded to a report of theft from a vehicle. A 77-year-old Grampian female said a manila folder with paperwork containing confidential information was removed from her Jeep. Investigation continues.
———
Between March 29 and April 1 on Short Street in Morris Township, a 31-year-old Morrisdale female’s wallet was stolen from her vehicle. Investigation continues.
———
On April 7 at 12:02 a.m. on I80 westbound at mile marker 118.2 in Lawrence Township, a 2016 Volvo tractor trailer driven by Xhavit Kadrija, 47, of Glen Gardner, N.J. was traveling westbound in the left hand lane when a deer entered the roadway. The truck struck the deer and the operator lost control of the vehicle and impacted a tree in the median. Kadrija sustained minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield by Clearfield EMS for treatment. His passenger, Adnan Isufi, 42, of Cliffside Park, N.J., was ejected from the sleeper bunk and through the windshield of the truck and was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois via Clearfield EMS for treatment.
———
A 15-year-old Olanta male was making unwanted statements to a 14-year-old female of Clearfield between Nov. 1, 2021 and April 1. Harassment charges have been filed through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On April 3 at 5:45 p.m. on the 4800-block of Belsena Road in Knox Township, a 41-year-old Olanta female and 16-year-old Olanta male were involved in a physical altercation. The teenager slapped the victim on the side of the face during the same. Summary harassment charges have been filed against the teen through District Court 46-3-04.
———
On April 4 at 4:26 p.. on Six Mile Road in Decatur Township, PSP responded for the report of a theft of diesel fuel valued at $250. The victim was a 61-year-old Madera male.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On April 11 at 12:03 a.m. on the 3600-block of Glen Campbell Road in Banks Township, Indiana County, PSP responded to an inactive domestic. A 50-year-old male and 52-year-old female, both of Glen Campbell, engaged in a verbal and physical altercation. Non-traffic citations are pending for harassment.
———
On April 11 at 3:04 p.m. on SR 219 Colonel Drake Highway west of Mink Alley in Bell Township, Clearfield County, a 2019 Subaru Outback driven by Janet M. McMurrer, 60, of DuBois was traveling northbound on SR 36 when she under compensated a right hand curve causing the vehicle to swerve into the embankment. She was transported by Jefferson County EMS to a medical facility for treatment.