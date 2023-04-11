State Police at Clearfield
On April 9 at 10:13 a.m. on the 500 block of State Street in Curwensville Borough, PSP responded for a domestic dispute. Ronald Green, 33, of Curwensville got into a verbal argument with the 30-year-old female victim of Curwensville. Green smashed the victim’s cell phone as a result of the argument. Green is being charged with criminal mischief for smashing the phone.
PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault at SCI Houtzdale on Feb. 21.
On April 4, a 7-month-old male infant received severe bruising to his chest and abdomen from some type of blunt force trauma. The cause of the injury is unknown at this time. The victim was examined and treated at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh and released. Investigation is ongoing.
PSP was contacted on April 7 in reference to a runaway juvenile male, age 16, of Houtzdale. He was later located. The juvenile was charged with disorderly conduct in relation to this case at District Court 46-3-04.
PSP investigated an incident of sexual assault between two inmates on March 30.
PSP was contacted in reference to a theft of a chain saw from Eagles Ridge Golf Course, 122 Wiliiams Cemetery Rd. in Ferguson Township. A known adult male suspect did take a chain saw that belonged to the golf course between March 30 and April 4. Investigation continues.
PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault between two inmates at the Quehanna Bootcamp in Karthaus Township on March 23.
PSP investigated an incident of indecent assault between two inmates at SCI Houtzdale on Feb. 27.
On April 8 at 6:37 p.m. PSP received a report of a theft that occurred on the 900 block of McDivitt Road in Ferguson Township. The 70-year-old victim of DuBois reported that multiple items to include small motors, welders, and scrap metal were taken from an open field on top of a hill owned by the victim. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
On April 9 at 10:34 a.m. on Irvin Street in Irvona Borough, a two-vehicle crash occurred. A 2014 Jeep driven by Clyde McClellan, 77, of Irvona failed to yield to oncoming traffic when entering the intersection of Irvin Street and Julia Street. The Jeep struck a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Keith A. Green, 38, of Ramey, on its left side, disabling the vehicle. On injuries were reported. McClellan was not wearing a seat belt and was cited for multiple violations of the state vehicle code through District Court 46-3-04. Irvona Vol. Fire Co. assisted on scene.
On April 3 at 9:45 a.m. employees of Nittany Minit Mart , 40 Woodland Bigler Hwy., Bradford Township, found drugs inside the store. Drugs were recovered and disposed of. No further investigation.
On April 3 at 12:30 a.m. on Williams Road in Boggs Township, two known persons who are neighbors engaged in a physical altercation over a property dispute. Both left the scene without further altercation.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On April 10 at 8:41 a.m. on state Route 36 in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, a 2001 GMC R2500 driven by Robert D. Smith, 49, of Mahaffey was traveling north and a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Jeremy D. Best, 47, of Curwensville was traveling south on Colonel Drake Highway. The GMC lost its left rear wheel, and then crossed into the opposite lane of travel and struck the Ford. No injuries reported.
State Police at Rockview
On April 8 at 1:58 a.m. on Spruce Road in Snow Shoe Township, PSP responded to a disorderly person at the Rebelz Gentleman’s Club. The 37-year-old Unionville male was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness against a 58-year-old Clearfield man.
On April 5 at 12:49 a.m. on North Front Street in Philipsburg Borough, troopers responded to a male passed out behind the wheel of a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche. It was that the 39-year-old West Decatur male was under the influence of his prescription medication and unsafe to drive. He was arrested for DUI.
On April 8 at 12:38 a.m. on Troy Hawk Run Highway/Rusnak Lane in Morris Township, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 1994 Ford Ranger and found the 21-year-old male operator of Clearfield was DUI of alcohol.