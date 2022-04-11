Clearfield Borough Police
Police initiated a vehicle stop along Williams Street for a traffic violation. Police found the driver to have a suspended license and the passenger to have arrest warrants. Officers also located syringes and methamphetamine during the stop. Charges are pending.
———
Police arrested a female for DUI after she was found passed out behind the wheel along Nichols Street.
———
Police were called to Clearfield Street for a firearm that was stolen from the residence. Police are currently investigating the incident.
———
Officers responded to Nichols Street for a vehicle collision. It was found that a vehicle had exited a parking lot without clearance and was struck by another vehicle. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.
———
Police were called to West Side for a report of individuals ringing doorbells and fleeing.
———
Officers assisted a motorist along East Cherry Street whose vehicle became disabled along the roadway.
———
Police responded to South Fourth Street for a male who was attempting self-harm. Officers responded and were able to assist the male by transporting him to the hospital for treatment.
———
Police responded to North Fourth Street for a possible disturbance. Officers arrived and found that male and female had engaged in a verbal argument. They were advised of the complaint.
———
Police arrested a male along Nichols Street after he was found to have multiple arrest warrants. The male was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to Clearfield County Jail and charges are to be filed.
———
Police responded to Crozier Avenue for a reported harassment complaint. As a result, a citation was filed for harassment.
Lawrence Township Police
On April 8 at 4 p.m. police were summoned to Walmart Supercenter for an assault. A customer, Philip Shape II, 27, of Curwensville, struck a 29-year-old male employee over a disagreement over a phone. Charges filed in District Court 46-3-02.
———
On April 8 at 7:15 p.m. that occurred at Walmart Supercenter, a 2015 GMC Sierra driven Frank J. Dotts, Jr., 57, of Clearfield was backing from a parking space and struck a parked vehicle. The parked vehicle was towed from the scene. There were no injuries.
———
On April 8 at 7:06 a.m. police received a report of a scam at COGO’s gas station, 14624 Clearfield Shawville Highway. An employee told police she received calls earlier in the morning from an individual claiming to be the director of the store, one claiming to be the store manager, and another claiming to be a FedEx director. They coerced the employee to close down the store and take money from the safe and Skills machine and take the money to a bitcoin ATM. The individuals sent the employee QR codes to make the deposit. The individuals told the employee tha tthe moneyw as needed to pay FedEx for delivering items to help them pass an OSHA inspection. Police urge all businesses to be aware of scammers contacting their employees. The scammers collect detailed information about the businesses and their employees.
———
On April 8 at 10:15 a.m. police and Clearfield Borough Police received a report about a male attempting to sell stolen property. Upon arriving on scene, officers made contact with the victim who had recently had items stolen from him. One of the items was a Gemini PA speaker. The victim advised police that he had set up through a friend to buy the speaker back from the male who allegedly stole the items, identified as Robert Miller Jr., 50, of Clearfield. Officers followed the male to the Williams Street address where the victim was to meet with Miller. The speaker was on a dolly outside of the residence. Miller was then questioned by police regarding the speaker and consent was given to search the residence for the other stolen items. During the search, police discovered controlled substances and drug paraphernalia inside the residence. Miller was also discovered to be on State Parole. He was taken into custody and housed at CCJ on charges.
———
Police received a report of harassment by communication on April 9 where a 44-year-old Clearfield male and family member of the victim was sending obscene and vulgar messages via Facebook and text messaging to the victim and her juvenile daughter. Charges were filed and a preliminary hearing is pending.
———
Police responded to a 911 call on April 9 of a male breaking into a house on the 2500-block of Glen Richey-Clearfield Highway. Police arrived and found Kenneth Scott Matthews, 43, coming out of the front door of the residence. The male was then taken into custody and transported to CCJ.
———
On April 9 at 9:35 p.m. on the 100-block of Palmer Street, police were called for a report of a male being disorderly. Upon arrival, police made contact with Torre Lynn Stucke, 37. I twas learned that Stucke was wanted for failure to appear at a court hearing and was taken into custody. A small amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia were found on Stucke’s person.
State Police at Ebensburg
On April 9 at 8:58 a.m. on Carroll Road north of Bender Drive in East Carroll Township, Cambria County, a 2017 Ford Focus driven by Nicholas T. Blake, 21, of Coalport lost traction on the roadway and hit an embankment on the right side of the roadway. After impact the vehicle rolled and was in the final rest position upside down. Blake was not injured.
State Police at Rockview
On April 9 at 9:42 p.m. on Jacksonville Road in Marion Township, Centre County, police were dispatched for a report of a physical altercation. It was determined that Matthew Mangyik, 35, of Winburne tackled and struck the victim, and then fled the area. Charges of harassment filed at District Court 49-3-02.