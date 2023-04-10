State Police at Clearfield
On April 2 at 7 p.m. on Ridge Street in Bigler Township, PSP investigated a complaint of harassment. An 18-year-old Smoke Run female received a significant number of unwanted telephone calls and text messages from a 21-year-old Morrisdale man, who was cited for harassment.
———
On April 2, PSP responded to 1st Street in Woodward Township to assist Houtzdale-Ramey EMS with a suspected drug overdose.
———
On April 5 at 5:13 p.m. on state Route 153/Hale Street west of Edwards Street in Osceola Mills Borough, a 2023 Ford Ranger driven by Wesley C. Davis Jr., 38, of Osceola Mills fell asleep at the wheel and side swiped a utility pole. The driver was able to pull off onto Hale Street where he came to a final rest. Hale sustained a minor injury and was transported for evaluation by Mountain Top Sandy Ridge EMS. Davis’ infant male child was not injured in the crash, as he was properly placed in a correctly installed child safety restraint. Columbia Vol. Fire Co. assisted on scene.
———
On April 5 at 8:53 p.m. on Maple Road in Beccaria Township, Christopher Snyder, 44, of Coalport, was intoxicated. He broke the windows out of a residence which caused glass to shatter around a 15-year-old female and also repeatedly yelled at another person in the residence. Snyder also kicked a dog in the residence. Snyder was taken into custody and transported to Clearfield County Jail on charges of endangering the welfare of a child, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and cruelty to animals.
———
On April 7 at 9:52 a.m., PSP received a report of a theft that occurred on March 9 at 2:22 a.m. on the 1900 block of Henderson Street in Woodward Township. An 81-year-old Houtzdale man said an unknown male entered the business at approximately 2 a.m. on March 9 and stole three catalytic converters valued at $300 each. Anyone with information should call PSP Clearfield.
———
On April 6 at 11 p.m. on the 5500 block of Morann Avenue in Woodward Township, property was damaged. An unknown person(s) destroyed two mailboxes of two residents with a large piece of concrete. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
———
Early in the morning on April 7, PSP responded to Main Street in Grampian Borough following a report of a sexual assault. Investigation is ongoing.
———
On April 7 at 12:45 p.m. on Naulton Road in Pike Township, a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling north at approximately 40 mph. Gary V. Waroquier, 62, of Curwensville lost control, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a fence, mailbox and tree before coming to a final rest facing north. Waroquier was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for evaluation and treatment by Clearfield EMS. Also assisting on scene were firefighters from Rescue Hose & Ladder Vol. Fire Co. and Curwensville EMS.
———
On April 8, PSP investigated a burglary in Gulich Township. There was a forced entry into a 61-year-old Fallentimber male’s private residence, and several items of value were taken. Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact PSP Clearfield.
———
On April 5 at 12:37 p.m. at 140 6th Street in Morris Township, a 2009 Chevrolet Sonic driven by Melanie J. Campbell, 58, of Hawk Run was backing from a parked position in the parking lot and struck the right rear corner of a 2016 Ford F250 that was legally parked behind it. Campbell then fled the scene.
———
On April 8 at 1 a.m. on Philipsburg/Bigler Highway/Decatur Hill Street in Decatur Township, PSP initiated a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Focus for a minor traffic violation. A 60-year-old West Decatur male who was operating the vehicle was subsequently arrested for DUI of alcohol. Charges will be field at District Court 46-3-03.
———
On April 7 at 12 a.m. in Forcey Road in Bradford Township, troopers investigated the report of a missing 16-year-old Woodland juvenile. Anyone with information should contact PSP Clearfield.
State Police at Rockview
On April 7 at 11:56 a.m. on Strawband Beaver Road, a traffic stop was attempted on a 2007 GMC Sierra for Title 75 violations on U.S. Route 322 near E. Mountain Road, Worth Township, Centre County. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit ensued into Rush Township. After approximately eight miles, the vehicle stopped on Strawband Beaver Road and Matthieu Snachez, 32, of Houtzdale was taken into custody.