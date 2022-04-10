State Police at DuBois
On March 29 at 12:51 p.m. on I80 eastbound in Sandy Township, a trooper was flagged down by a driver of a 2011 Honda CRV and notified that a 31-year-old DuBois male passenger in the vehicle was suffering from a possible overdose. A known individual was observed unresponsive in the vehicle. CPR and Narcan were given and the known individual began to show signs of life. EMS arrived and transported the person to a hospital for medical treatment.
———
On April 8 at 5:52 p.m. on the 500-block of E. Main Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County, a trooper was dispatched to UniMart for two females acting suspicious inside the store. The male that drove the two females appeared to be under the influence of drugs; a 41-year-old DuBois male was then arrested for suspicion of DUI. Investigation continues.