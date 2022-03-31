Clearfield Borough Police
Police and EMS responded to a report of an elderly female who had fallen and was unable to get up. Police and EMS arrived on scene and assisted the female to the hospital.
———
Police received a report of a suspicious male in the area of East Market Street. The male was believed to be staring at people in the area. Police searched the area with negative results.
———
Police responded to a report of male refusing to leave a local establishment. Police arrived and the male agreed to leave. Police assisted the male with transportation.
———
While on patrol, police observed a traffic sign that was laying on the ground. Upon closer review, police observed tire marks around the sign. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to a report of two individuals verbally arguing. Police arrived the parties involved agreed to separate for the evening.
———
Police responded to a report of a male outside the caller’s residence. Police arrived and did not locate anyone in the area.
State Police at Ebensburg
On March 2 on Fiske Road in White Township, PSP investigated a possible PFA violation involving a female victim of Fallentimber.
———
On March 24 at 3:08 p.m., One of the twin 16-year-old males of Fallentimber returned home. The other twin is still missing since late October and was last seen in the Pittsburgh area. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Ebensburg.
State Police at DuBois
On March 27 at 3:42 a.m. on I80 westbound near mile marker 110.6 in Pine Township, a 2005 Buick Lacrosse lost control on the snow covered roadway, went off the left side of the road and into the median. PennDOT assisted on scene.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 20 at 11:34 a.m. police responded to Pennsylvania Avenue in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County, where a 42-year-old female of Campbell and a 43-year-old male of Mahaffey stated they were being followed while driving from Punxsutawney Borough to DuBois and back to Punxsutawney Borough. PSP observed a 40-year-old Burnside male driving behind the victim and a traffic stop then occurred. A criminal complaint was issued to the Burnside man for stalking and harassment. He was transported to Jefferson County Jail to await arraignment.
State Police at Rockview
On March 26 at 10:05 p.m. on the snow covered 1800-block of US 322 Port Matilda Highway in Rush Township, Centre County, a 2011 Ford Escape driven by Jessica L. Juliano, 46, of Philipsburg drove through the yard at the crash location, striking a parked 2014 Volkswagen Tourareg owned by Nathan T. Tallman, 37, of Philipsburg. Juliano was not injured, but her passenger, an 11-year-old female juvenile, was transported to a medical facility by Mountain Top Fire Co. Ambulance for treatment.
———
On Nov. 27, 2021 PSP investigated a firearms violation that occurred at Belding and Mull, 1878 Port Matilda Hwy., Rush Township, Centre County. The suspect completed a firearms transfer record and provided false information.
———
On March 16 at 12:09 p.m. on the 500-block of Philips Street in Philipsburg Borough, a cell phone belonging to a 15-year-old female student was stolen at the Philipsburg-Osceola High School. Anyone with information should contact PSP at 814-355-7545.