Clearfield Regional Police
Clearfield Regional Police stopped a vehicle along North Third Street in Clearfield Borough for an equipment violation. Officers found the male to be under the influence of controlled substances. He was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges are pending the results of the blood test.
———
Police were called to Penn Highlands Clearfield’s emergency department for a juvenile female who was seeking treatment from a physical altercation that occurred at the high school. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
———
Police were called to East End in Clearfield Borough for used syringes that were located along the sidewalk. Officers were able to collect them and properly dispose of them.
———
A vehicle stop was initiated by ifficers along state Route 879 in Lawrence Township. The male driver was found to be under the influence of drugs and was transported to the hospital for a blood draw. Charges are pending the results of the test.
State Police at Clearfield
On Feb. 10 at 7:10 a.m. PSP took the report of a computer/phone scam on Blanchard Street in Osceola Mills. Unknown person(s) posing as a Microsoft employee and a Federal officer contacted the 68-year-old female victim which resulted in the loss of $600. The actors asked for payment in the form of gift cards. PSP wants the public to know anything someone is demanding payment in the form of gift cards it is most likely a scam.
———
On Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. on Nelson Road in Graham Township, PSP took the report of credit card fraud in the amount of $1,769. The victim was a 28-year-old Morrisdale male.
———
On Feb. 26 at 8:50 a.m. on the 200 block of Main Street in Grampian Borough, PSP responded to a disturbance. Police contacted a known female, identified as Stacy Best, 46, of Grampian. Upon further investigation it was determined that Best arrived at the location and became confrontational with residents of a nearby apartment building. Charges were filed through District Court.
State Police at DuBois
On March 3 at 1:36 p.m. on the 300 block of Slab Run Road in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was conducted on a 2010 Toyota Tundra driven by Brandon Wolfe, 41, of Falls Creek. Wolfe displayed signs of being impaired of alcohol and a controlled substance and was placed under arrest for DUI. Charges are pending at District Court 46-3-01.
———
On March 5 at 8:54 p.m. on Rich Highway in Sandy Township, a vehicle was observed backing into a parked vehicle while exiting an establishment. The vehicle was then seen heading north on U.S. Route 219 with no lighting system on after sunset hours. A traffic stop was made and it was determined that the 27-year-old male operator from DuBois was DUI of alcohol. Charges filed through District Court 46-3-01.
———
On March 4 at 7:23 p.m. on Slab Run Road/Tannery Road in Sandy Township, a traffic stop was initiated on a 2011 Honda Accord due to a Title 75 violation. The 42-year-old male driver of Falls Creek was arrested for suspicion of DUI of drugs. Charges pending through District Court 46-3-01.