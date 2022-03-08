Clearfield Borough Police
Police responded to an activated panic alarm at a Nichols Street business. Police arrived and determined it to be a false alarm.
———
Police located a male who had fled from an incident in Lawrence Township. The male was found to possess multiple items of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances.
———
Police responded to North Fourth Street for a report of a physical altercation occurring. Police received statements that identified the parties involved. Police are continuing to investigate.
———
Police responded to a Daisy Street residence for a report of trash being on fire near a residence. Police and fire crews arrived and extinguished the flame. Minor property damage occurred due to the fire. Police are investigating.
———
Police responded to a North Third Street establishment for two females refusing to leave. The dispute occurred when the females accused the staff of not returning a credit card. Police arrived and the female located the card on her person. Police instructed them to leave.
———
Police received information of a male leaving his residence with a firearm while making concerning statements. Police made contact with the male and he agreed to come to the police station. The male was transported to the hospital for mental health concerns.
———
EMS requested police assistance with gaining access to a residence. Police arrived and allowed EMS to enter the residence and render care.
———
Police responded to a report of a suspicious male on the property of a North Second Street establishment. Police located the male who was found to have multiple warrants.
———
Police responded to a report of a male stealing car keys from another. Police arrived and located the male who was found to have multiple warrants.
———
While on patrol, police made contact with a male who matched the description of a suspect with a recent incident. The male provided a false name to police and possessed multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and controlled substances. The male also contained multiple warrants.
State Police at Rockview
On Feb. 27 at 7:31 p.m. on the 1700-block of State Street in Rush Township, Centre County, criminal mischief exceeding $1,000 occurred involving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze belonging to a 48-year-old Osceola Mills woman. Cody Baranchak, 20, of Osceola Mills was arrested in relation to the case.