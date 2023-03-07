Clearfield Regional Police
Clearfield Regional Police responded to a welfare check along Bigler Road. Police responded and located the male who was having issues with his phone.
———
Regional Police assisted Clearfield County Probation with taking a female into custody along the RiverWalk in Clearfield Borough.
———
Officers responded to a South Fourth Street residence in Clearfield Borough for a disturbance between a male and female. Officers found that there was a verbal altercation over a cell phone. Police were able to handle the incident on scene.
———
Regional Police arrested a male after he was located to the rear of the truck stops in Lawrence Township. The male was found to have an active warrant for his arrest and was transported to the jail.
———
Police arrested a male for simple assault and other related domestic charges after a physical altercation between him and a female. The male was transported to the jail on charges.
———
Police responded to a single vehicle accident along West Front Street. It was found that a female driver suffered a medical emergency causing the vehicle to strike a road sign. EMS responded to the scene and transported the female to the ER for further treatment.
State Police at Rockview
On March 3 at 1:41 p.m. on South Centre Street in Philipsburg Borough, PSP received a report from a 23-year-old Philipsburg female who said a male was continuing to message her after being told to stop multiple times. Garrett DeMaree, 25, of Milroy, was charged.