Lawrence Township Police
On March 4 at 3:35 p.m. on SR 879, a 2006 Ford Focus was traveling westbound where the driver, Allison P. Shipley, 18, of Clearfield attempted to merge left into the left turning lane in an effort to enter Supercenter Drive/Walmart entrance. At this point, a 1999 Ford Econoline 100 driven by Hailly R. Harris, 17, of Clearfield entered the lane from behind Shipley’s vehicle, ultimately side swiping the vehicle. The driver of the van entered back into the right lane and began to travel from the scene. Shipley contacted police and Harris was located.
On March 5 at 11:24 a.m. at Walmart Supercenter, officers were contacted in reference to a wallet being left in a cart at Walmart where the victim, a 33-year-old Grampian woman, later located the wallet and discovered she was missing $806. Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that an employee, Travis Dixon, 45, of Clearfield was working as a “cart pusher” when he located the wallet, removed the money and secured the money on his person. The money was ultimately collected from Dixon as well as a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Dixon was charged with theft of moveable property, theft of lost or misplaced property, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and possession for drug paraphernalia — all misdemeanors.
On March 5 at 6:53 a.m. on the 700-block of Weaver Street Extension, officers were dispatched to a domestic incident involving a female and male running down the street and yelling. It was discovered that Kyle Couturiaux, 35, of Clearfield and April Eddy, 25, of Clearfield, were both physical with one another and that numerous items were broken in the house as a result of both individuals’ actions. Both were acting disorderly to the point that several neighbors called police. Both were separated and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.
On March 4 at 9:52 a.m. on SR 879 at the Clark Street overpass, officers were patrolling the area when a traffic stop was initiated due to an equipment violation. It was found that Alicia Brocious, 33, of Burnside, did not have a valid drivers license, being suspended for multiple DUIs, in possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. She was housed at Clearfield County Jail due to the request of Clearfield County Probation for failing to check in with her probation officer. Charges filed for possession of a controlled substance and DUI/controlled substance.
State Police at Ebensburg
On Feb. 21 at 9:31 a.m. on the 300-block of Nedimyer Road in White Township, Cambria County, the PSP fire marshal unit conducted an origin and cause investigation of a fire at the location owned by Pamela Krug, 63, of Flinton. Due to the severity of fire damage to a two-story wooden barn, the exact origin and cause of the fire could not be determined.
State Police at Punxsutawney
On March 5 at 7:47 p.m.on SR 36 in Gaskill Township, Jefferson County, trooper received a report of an erratic driver. The complainant gave a description of the subject’s vehicle. Troopers were able to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle in question. The driver of a 2020 Ford Escape, a 47-year-old Mahaffey man, was put through the standard field sobriety tests and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI.
State Police at Rockview
On March 4 at 11:14 p.m. on Pine Glen Road/Ventdorfer Road in Burnside Township, Centre County, PSP investigated an incident of DUI alcohol involving a 52-year-old Karthaus male. Charges are pending.